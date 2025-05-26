Meet Flyweight Joseph Morales | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Cormier vs Team Sonnen

Why I Will Be The Ultimate Fighter:

I feel like I am the most complete mixed martial artist here. I feel like I have a whole lot of experience, I have been in the UFC before. You don’t get a lot of second chances to come back and I just really want to make the best out of this opportunity that I got.

Gear Up For TUF 33: Team Cormier vs Team Sonnen

What Team I Want To Be On:

To be honest at first I really wanted to be on DC’s team. Chael was then announced as a coach and I was excited for that too, but I honestly don’t have any preference to which team I am on, I’m just really excited to have the opportunity to learn from either of the coaches and whoever they bring on.

Biggest Inspriation:

I definitely have a whole range and list of fighters, I would say GSP for the older generations. I definitely like to base my style off of Topuria’s style, you know boxing and stuff like that, but I have a whole list of guys.