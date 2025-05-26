Meet Flyweight Joseph Morales | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Cormier vs Team Sonnen
By Andrew Thompson, on X: @AndyLThompson
• May. 26, 2025
Flyweight Joseph Morales looks to show why he deserves to be back in the UFC in this season of The Ultimate Fighter. With legendary coaches Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen facing off as coaches, the question is "Who will be this year's Ultimate Fighter?" Join us as we meet the welterweights and flyweights that make up this season's cast.
Professional Record: 12-2
Birthplace: USA
Fighting Out Of: Sacramento, CA
Affiliation: Team Alpha Male
Quick Stat: BJJ black belt and have been training at Team Alpha Male since 9 years old.
Why I Will Be The Ultimate Fighter:
I feel like I am the most complete mixed martial artist here. I feel like I have a whole lot of experience, I have been in the UFC before. You don’t get a lot of second chances to come back and I just really want to make the best out of this opportunity that I got.
To be honest at first I really wanted to be on DC’s team. Chael was then announced as a coach and I was excited for that too, but I honestly don’t have any preference to which team I am on, I’m just really excited to have the opportunity to learn from either of the coaches and whoever they bring on.
Biggest Inspriation:
I definitely have a whole range and list of fighters, I would say GSP for the older generations. I definitely like to base my style off of Topuria’s style, you know boxing and stuff like that, but I have a whole list of guys.
A dream matchup that I currently have is one that my oldest son talks about all the time is he wants me to fight Brandon Moreno. He saw that Brandon had the belt and he beat the guy that I lost to. He wants me to fight Brandon because he was the champion.
How would you describe your fighting style:
My fighting style is mixed of everything. I would say I am leaning more towards a grappler, but my striking is really good. I have a lot of experience with MMA so I would like to say I am a complete MMA fighter.