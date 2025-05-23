Meet Flyweight Imanol Rodriguez | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Cormier vs Team Sonnen
Get To Know Imanol Rodriguez And The Rest Of The Season 33 Cast On ESPN And ESPN +
By Andrew Thompson, on X: @AndyLThompson
• May. 23, 2025
Flyweight Imanol Rodriguez looks to bring his momentum into this season of The Ultimate Fighter. With legendary coaches Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen facing off as coaches, the question is "Who will be this year's Ultimate Fighter?" Join us as we meet the welterweights and flyweights that make up this season's cast.
Professional Record: 5-0
Birthplace: Mexico
Fighting Out Of: Mexico at Brazilian Warrior
Quick Stat: 2-time Pan-American Sambo combat champion and undefeated (3-0) in his pro boxing career.
Why I Will Be The Ultimate Fighter:
God does not give the wrong dreams to people, and I think that there is a reason why I have been dreaming this dream, and I have been envisioning this every day. That is why I am here, and no one is going to take me away on my path to my dream and that is why I am here.
I have a lot of respect for both teams, but because of the vibes and the way I am, I would like to be with Daniel Cormier.
Biggest Inspriation:
The biggest inspiration has been Brandon Moreno, I think it would be great to meet him, to train with him since he’s been the greatest inspiration. He shows “Yes we can” and we’re not going to bow down to achieve our goals.
I would love to fight against Lazy Boy, because of our styles I think it would be really cool. Listen I respect you a lot, but it’s your dreams against mine and my dreams are going to have more weight at the end.
How would you describe your fighting style:
I am a very aggressive fighter; I really like to exchange. You still do not know my fighting style, but you will find out in the show.