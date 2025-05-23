Meet Flyweight Imanol Rodriguez | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Cormier vs Team Sonnen

Why I Will Be The Ultimate Fighter:

God does not give the wrong dreams to people, and I think that there is a reason why I have been dreaming this dream, and I have been envisioning this every day. That is why I am here, and no one is going to take me away on my path to my dream and that is why I am here.

Gear Up For TUF 33: Team Cormier vs Team Sonnen

What Team I Want To Be On:

I have a lot of respect for both teams, but because of the vibes and the way I am, I would like to be with Daniel Cormier.

Biggest Inspriation:

The biggest inspiration has been Brandon Moreno, I think it would be great to meet him, to train with him since he’s been the greatest inspiration. He shows “Yes we can” and we’re not going to bow down to achieve our goals.