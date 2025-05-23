Meet Flyweight Furkatbek Yokubov | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Cormier vs Team Sonnen

Why I Will Be The Ultimate Fighter:

I want to put food on the table for my family, that’s it.

Gear Up For TUF 33: Team Cormier vs Team Sonnen

What Team I Want To Be On:

I give respect to both coaches, for me it does not matter. It is more important I am on the show. This is important that is it.

Extra Fact:

I train with Khamzat Chimaev and we train in the same gym. I do not care who is here, he (Chimaev) is bigger than me and stronger. After I wrestle with him (Chimaev) and spar, when I look at flyweight division – I don’t care who’s here.