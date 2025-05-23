 Skip to main content
Flyweight Furkatbek Yokubov poses for a photo ahead of TUF Season 33 (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
The Ultimate Fighter

Meet Flyweight Furkatbek Yokubov | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Cormier vs Team Sonnen

Get To Know Furkatbek Yokubov And The Rest Of The Season 33 Cast On ESPN And ESPN +
By Andrew Thompson, on X: @AndyLThompson • May. 23, 2025

Flyweight Furkatbek Yokubov is looking to solidify himself as a threat on this season of The Ultimate Fighter. With legendary coaches Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen facing off as coaches, the question is "Who will be this year's Ultimate Fighter?" Join us as we meet the welterweights and flyweights that make up this season's cast. 

Professional Record: 15-4

Birthplace: Uzbekistan

Fighting Out Of: Dubai

Affiliation: TKMMAFIT

Quick Stat: His fight nickname is “Iron Man” from having a metal plate in his face from a a headbutt during training.

Why I Will Be The Ultimate Fighter:

I want to put food on the table for my family, that’s it.

What Team I Want To Be On:

I give respect to both coaches, for me it does not matter. It is more important I am on the show. This is important that is it.

Extra Fact:

I train with Khamzat Chimaev and we train in the same gym. I do not care who is here, he (Chimaev) is bigger than me and stronger. After I wrestle with him (Chimaev) and spar, when I look at flyweight division – I don’t care who’s here.

What Is Your Dream Matchup:

Right now? Of course, Pantoja, he is the champion. When I go to the UFC, whoever is champion – that is my dream.

How would you describe your fighting style:

My fighting style is more striking, I am 3-time world champion of kickboxing. That means my skill is more striking.

