Meet Flyweight Eduardo Chapolin | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Cormier vs Team Sonnen

Why I Will Be The Ultimate Fighter:

I have been in this game for 13 years and I am more than prepared to win the season.

Gear Up For TUF 33: Team Cormier vs Team Sonnen

What Team I Want To Be On:

Both coaches are fantastic, both are great. I think Daniel Cormier is a fantastic athlete and human being so I want to be on his team.

Biggest inspiration:

Jon Jones is my favorite, he’s action packed, and I have been a fan of his for a long time.