Flyweight Eduardo Henrique poses for a photo ahead of TUF Season 33 (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
The Ultimate Fighter

Meet Flyweight Eduardo Chapolin | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Cormier vs Team Sonnen

Get To Know Eduardo Chapolin And The Rest Of The Season 33 Cast On ESPN And ESPN +
By Andrew Thompson, on X: @AndyLThompson • May. 21, 2025

Flyweight Eduardo Chapolin is looking to make his mark on this season of The Ultimate Fighter. With legendary coaches Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen facing off as coaches, the question is "Who will be this year's Ultimate Fighter?" Join us as we meet the welterweights and flyweights that make up this season's cast. 

Professional Record: 13-2

Birthplace: Brazil

Fighting Out Of: Cosa Mesa, CA

Affiliation: Bloodline Combat Sports

Quick Stat: Reigning LFA Flyweight Champion and one of the top prospects in the sport by various MMA media outlets.

Why I Will Be The Ultimate Fighter:

I have been in this game for 13 years and I am more than prepared to win the season.

What Team I Want To Be On:

Both coaches are fantastic, both are great.  I think Daniel Cormier is a fantastic athlete and human being so I want to be on his team.

Biggest inspiration:

Jon Jones is my favorite, he’s action packed, and I have been a fan of his for a long time.

What Is Your Dream Matchup:

Everybody’s dream is to be the champion and obviously Pantoja has the belt, and I am looking for the belt so that would be my choice.

How would you describe your fighting style:

Aggressive and versatile

Nickname Background:

There’s a famous superhero from Mexico, his name is Chapolin - it’s a grasshopper. I was nicknamed that by a coach who noticed I was struggling to do things correctly. I would shoot a jab instead of a kick or do different things, but for Chapolin – he would do the wrong things, but in the end, he would help people and do the right thing. I would win, but the wrong way to do it, so my coach related me to Chapolin since I find a way to figure it out. It’s a fun name I’ve had my whole career.

