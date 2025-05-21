Meet Flyweight Eduardo Chapolin | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Cormier vs Team Sonnen
Get To Know Eduardo Chapolin And The Rest Of The Season 33 Cast On ESPN And ESPN +
By Andrew Thompson, on X: @AndyLThompson
• May. 21, 2025
Flyweight Eduardo Chapolin is looking to make his mark on this season of The Ultimate Fighter. With legendary coaches Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen facing off as coaches, the question is "Who will be this year's Ultimate Fighter?" Join us as we meet the welterweights and flyweights that make up this season's cast.
Professional Record: 13-2
Birthplace: Brazil
Fighting Out Of: Cosa Mesa, CA
Affiliation: Bloodline Combat Sports
Quick Stat: Reigning LFA Flyweight Champion and one of the top prospects in the sport by various MMA media outlets.
Why I Will Be The Ultimate Fighter:
I have been in this game for 13 years and I am more than prepared to win the season.
Everybody’s dream is to be the champion and obviously Pantoja has the belt, and I am looking for the belt so that would be my choice.
How would you describe your fighting style:
Aggressive and versatile
Nickname Background:
There’s a famous superhero from Mexico, his name is Chapolin - it’s a grasshopper. I was nicknamed that by a coach who noticed I was struggling to do things correctly. I would shoot a jab instead of a kick or do different things, but for Chapolin – he would do the wrong things, but in the end, he would help people and do the right thing. I would win, but the wrong way to do it, so my coach related me to Chapolin since I find a way to figure it out. It’s a fun name I’ve had my whole career.