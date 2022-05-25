MEET FLYWEIGHT CLAIRE GUTHRIE | THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER: TEAM PEÑA VS TEAM NUNES

Welcome to the UFC APEX, and congratulations on making it onto the 30th season of The Ultimate Fighter! How does it feel to be here?

It feels really good. I’m excited, and it’s a little bit surreal. But I also know this a lot of hard work coming to fruition and I feel very ready for it.

How would you describe your fighting style to those who haven’t seen you compete?

I’m really not a specialist in a particular area of martial arts, but I’m definitely a threat everywhere. I’m a problem everywhere, which is really awesome because I feel that means there’s really no bad matchups for me. I’m really (like a) technical brawler – that’s a way to put it. I can put the pedal to the metal for three rounds, so I’m excited to show that.

You also train with UFC veteran Raquel Pennington. What’s that experience been like? Did she give you an advice before you left for the tournament?

I train with Raquel and JJ Aldrich, as well. They both gave me a lot of advice coming on. It’s really more just about me being myself. I’ve already got the skillset, I’ve already got the mindset. It was more like, just soak up everything I can. Just be a sponge this whole season. Really take advantage of the coaching and everything I can learn from them. Just training with both of them, in general, has been awesome. Because you know, again, they’ve both been through this experience before, and I see how strong minded they are. So, I think this really is a transformation for fighters. I’m really excited to see what I can learn from it.

Do you believe that training with Pennington and Aldrich will give you an advantage over your opponents?

I do think that. The only thing is with women’s MMA especially, it’s so small, so most of us have trained with someone who has been on the show before. I’ve got really tough teammates. Rose Namajunas is someone I get to train with when she’s in Denver, too. Her and JJ are two of the most mentally strong females I’ve ever met in my life. Yeah, I do think I have an advantage training with these strong women.