Meet Flyweight Brogan Walker | THE ULTIMATE FIGHTER: TEAM PEÑA VS TEAM NUNES

Welcome to the UFC APEX, and congratulations on making it onto the 30th season of The Ultimate Fighter! How does it feel to be here?

Well, so far, everything has still yet to hit me. I have a lot of excitement, translated into restlessness. But, as far as expectations, I’m just trying to keep an open mind. It feels great to be here. I feel I was made for something like this. Everything just kind of aligned and led me to this. Here I am.

How would you describe your fighting style to those who haven’t seen you compete before?

I’m well rounded. Originally, I’m a striker. But I established myself in jiu-jitsu as well. I got my black belt in 2019. I’ve been fighting professionally now since 2014. So, my style has really changed a lot since I began and I’m still making a lot of changes to my style. So, it’s hard to say. You can always see a progression in me from every competition. But my style is definitely switching because I’m back training with my original coach in California. I’ve been training in Guam for the last decade. That’s where I went pro. There’s been a lot of big changes in the last six months. As far as stylistically, I’ve been making a lot of big changes to my game.