Meet Flyweight Arshiyan Memon | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Cormier vs Team Sonnen

Why I Will Be The Ultimate Fighter:

I am a tough guy, and I think I have the ability to deal all the pressure mentally and physically so that’s why I think I am here and Inshallah I will become the Ultimate Fighter.

What Team I Want To Be On:

I would love to be on both teams, both guys are legends. I don’t care which team I go on, I just enjoy my journey and come to fight. It doesn’t matter which team I’m going on. Any team I will just enjoy and just fight.

Biggest inspiration:

My biggest inspiration is Khabib Nurmagomedov