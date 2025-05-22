 Skip to main content
Flyweight Arshiyan Memon poses for a photo ahead of TUF Season 33 (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
The Ultimate Fighter

Meet Flyweight Arshiyan Memon | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Cormier vs Team Sonnen

Get To Know Arshiyan Memon And The Rest Of The Season 33 Cast On ESPN And ESPN +
By Andrew Thompson, on X: @AndyLThompson • May. 22, 2025

Flyweight Arshiyan Memon is looking to make his name known on this season of The Ultimate Fighter. With legendary coaches Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen facing off as coaches, the question is "Who will be this year's Ultimate Fighter?" Join us as we meet the welterweights and flyweights that make up this season's cast. 

Professional Record: 7-0

Birthplace: India

Fighting Out Of: Kalyan West, Mumbai

Affiliation: Mohan's Planet Gym

Quick Stat: National Kickboxing champion and Pankration Asian Bronze Medalist

Why I Will Be The Ultimate Fighter:

I am a tough guy, and I think I have the ability to deal all the pressure mentally and physically so that’s why I think I am here and Inshallah I will become the Ultimate Fighter.

What Team I Want To Be On:

I would love to be on both teams, both guys are legends. I don’t care which team I go on, I just enjoy my journey and come to fight. It doesn’t matter which team I’m going on. Any team I will just enjoy and just fight.

Biggest inspiration:

My biggest inspiration is Khabib Nurmagomedov

What Is Your Dream Matchup:

Muhammad Mokaev

How would you describe your fighting style:

Striking

