Meet Flyweight Alibi Idiris | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Cormier vs Team Sonnen
Get To Know Alibi Idiris And The Rest Of The Season 33 Cast On ESPN And ESPN +
By Andrew Thompson, on X: @AndyLThompson
• May. 22, 2025
Flyweight Alibi Idiris is looking to prove that he will be the winner of this season of The Ultimate Fighter. With legendary coaches Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen facing off as coaches, the question is "Who will be this year's Ultimate Fighter?" Join us as we meet the welterweights and flyweights that make up this season's cast.
Professional Record: 10-0
Birthplace: Kazakhstan
Fighting Out Of: Kazakhstan under Erkin Kush
Quick Stat: 3x Pankration Champion in Kazakhstan.
Why I Will Be The Ultimate Fighter:
I want to be the first Kazak who made it to The Ultimate Fighter and made it all the way to UFC so that is why I am here for.
What Team I Want To Be On:
I really hope I am going to be training with Daniel Cormier and be on his team.
Biggest inspiration:
A lot of people inspired me in this sport, but I wouldn’t say just one name. If you go from Kazakhstan it is going to be Shavkat and Asu Almabayev. From Dagestan it would be Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Mahkachev of course. Pantoja is as well so I am pretty mixed up.