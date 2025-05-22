Meet Flyweight Alibi Idiris | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Cormier vs Team Sonnen

Why I Will Be The Ultimate Fighter:

I want to be the first Kazak who made it to The Ultimate Fighter and made it all the way to UFC so that is why I am here for.

What Team I Want To Be On:

I really hope I am going to be training with Daniel Cormier and be on his team.

Biggest inspiration:

A lot of people inspired me in this sport, but I wouldn’t say just one name. If you go from Kazakhstan it is going to be Shavkat and Asu Almabayev. From Dagestan it would be Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Mahkachev of course. Pantoja is as well so I am pretty mixed up.