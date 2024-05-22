Meet Featherweight Zygimantas Ramaska | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs Team Shevchenko

Zygimantas Ramaska is just one of many hopefuls looking to make a name for himself on another epic season of The Ultimate Fighter. With legendary coaches Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko on opposite sides of the Octagon, the stakes have never been higher. Let’s meet the featherweights and middleweights that make up the season 32 cast.
Catch Up On All Things The Ultimate Fighter
Professional Record: 9-2
Birthplace: Ukmerge, Vilniaus, Lithuania
Fighting Out Of: Ukmerge, Vilniaus, Lithuania
Affiliation: Ukmerges Judo Club
Quick Stat: Master of Sports in Combat Sambo
Welcome to the 32nd Season of The Ultimate Fighter! How does it feel to be here?
Hello, thank you. It's a big opportunity for me to come from Lithuania, from the Baltic countries, from Europe. It's crazy because just a few weeks ago I was in very big military exercises and now I’m in Vegas, and it's changing my life. It's a big opportunity. A chance.
MORE TUF 32 CAST: Omran Chaaban | Edwin Cooper | Kaan Ofli | Bekhzod Usmonov | Giannis Bachar | Nathan Fletcher | Guillermo Torres | Mairon Alves | Robert Valentin | Mark Hulme | Ryan Loder | Shamidkhan Magomedov | Roedie Roets
What is your fighting style like?
I like Sambo combat. Everything for me is easier to be on the ground, but I can also stand and fight on my feet. It's combat Sambo.
What is going to be the biggest challenge for you during the show?
The biggest challenge will be to go into a UFC main event, so it will be like a mission for me. That's what I came to do.
Why do you think you will be a fan favorite this season?
I don't know who people will choose to be one of the most popular guys in the house. I'm not a guy who will scream and so on; I'm the guy who will show my work in the cage. So I think that people will see who is screaming and who is just working and doing his mission.
What are your thoughts on Alexa Grasso?
Alexa, I just knew about her a year ago. I didn't know so much. I was interested more about Valentina because she is exciting and the biggest fighter for me from the female class. Of course, there’s Rose Namajunas, but we’re talking about the two coaches of this.
What are your thoughts on Valentina Shevchenko?
I think she's a pretty nice girl and a very dangerous fighter. She’s shown the world with her fights. There’s many crazy things she did. The other coach is also very good and very technical and a very big star in the UFC. So I, I really appreciate the two of these coaches, so it doesn't matter who will choose me.