Meet Featherweight Zygimantas Ramaska | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs Team Shevchenko

Welcome to the 32nd Season of The Ultimate Fighter! How does it feel to be here?

Hello, thank you. It's a big opportunity for me to come from Lithuania, from the Baltic countries, from Europe. It's crazy because just a few weeks ago I was in very big military exercises and now I’m in Vegas, and it's changing my life. It's a big opportunity. A chance.

What is your fighting style like?

I like Sambo combat. Everything for me is easier to be on the ground, but I can also stand and fight on my feet. It's combat Sambo.

What is going to be the biggest challenge for you during the show?

The biggest challenge will be to go into a UFC main event, so it will be like a mission for me. That's what I came to do.