 Skip to main content
Alexa Grasso / Valentina Shevchenko
The Ultimate Fighter

Meet Featherweight Zygimantas Ramaska | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs Team Shevchenko

Get To Know Zygimantas Ramaska And The Rest Of The Season 32 Cast On ESPN And ESPN +
By Marlin Cortez • May. 23, 2024

Zygimantas Ramaska is just one of many hopefuls looking to make a name for himself on another epic season of The Ultimate Fighter. With legendary coaches Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko on opposite sides of the Octagon, the stakes have never been higher. Let’s meet the featherweights and middleweights that make up the season 32 cast.

Catch Up On All Things The Ultimate Fighter

Professional Record: 9-2

Birthplace: Ukmerge, Vilniaus, Lithuania

Fighting Out Of: Ukmerge, Vilniaus, Lithuania

Affiliation: Ukmerges Judo Club

Quick Stat: Master of Sports in Combat Sambo

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Welcome to the 32nd Season of The Ultimate Fighter! How does it feel to be here?

Hello, thank you. It's a big opportunity for me to come from Lithuania, from the Baltic countries, from Europe. It's crazy because just a few weeks ago I was in very big military exercises and now I’m in Vegas, and it's changing my life. It's a big opportunity. A chance.

MORE TUF 32 CAST: Omran Chaaban | Edwin Cooper | Kaan Ofli | Bekhzod Usmonov | Giannis Bachar | Nathan Fletcher | Guillermo Torres | Mairon Alves | Robert Valentin | Mark Hulme | Ryan Loder | Shamidkhan Magomedov | Roedie Roets

What is your fighting style like?

I like Sambo combat. Everything for me is easier to be on the ground, but I can also stand and fight on my feet. It's combat Sambo.

What is going to be the biggest challenge for you during the show?

The biggest challenge will be to go into a UFC main event, so it will be like a mission for me. That's what I came to do.

Get To Know Featherweight Zygimantas Ramaska | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs Team Shevchenko
fight pass logo
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass! Fighting is what we live for. And no one brings you MORE live fights, new shows, and events across multiple combat sports from around the world. With a never-ending supply of fighting in every discipline, there’s always something new to watch. Leave it to the world’s authority in MMA to bring you the Ultimate 24/7 platform for MORE combat sports, UFC Fight Pass!

This video is not available in your country

There was a problem while loading content. Please try again.

Get To Know Featherweight Zygimantas Ramaska | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs Team Shevchenko
/

Why do you think you will be a fan favorite this season?   

I don't know who people will choose to be one of the most popular guys in the house. I'm not a guy who will scream and so on; I'm the guy who will show my work in the cage. So I think that people will see who is screaming and who is just working and doing his mission.

What are your thoughts on Alexa Grasso?

Alexa, I just knew about her a year ago. I didn't know so much. I was interested more about Valentina because she is exciting and the biggest fighter for me from the female class. Of course, there’s Rose Namajunas, but we’re talking about the two coaches of this.

What are your thoughts on Valentina Shevchenko?

I think she's a pretty nice girl and a very dangerous fighter. She’s shown the world with her fights. There’s many crazy things she did. The other coach is also very good and very technical and a very big star in the UFC. So I, I really appreciate the two of these coaches, so it doesn't matter who will choose me.

Order UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier

Tags
The Ultimate Fighter
LAS VEGAS, NV - NOVEMBER 15: UFC legend Art Jimmerson interacts with fans during a Q&A session before the UFC 167 weigh-in inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena on November 15, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Im
Athletes

Art Jimmerson, 1963 - 2024

More
Sean O'Malley reacts to Max Holloway's Knockout of Justin Gaethje at UFC 300
UFC 300

Fighters React To Max Holloway's BMF Knockout Punch

On The One Month Anniversary Of His Epic Win, We Watch Fighters React In Real Time To Max Holloway's BMF-Winning KO Of Justin Gaethje

Watch the Video
Matt Brown on a background with the word Thank You
Athletes

Matt Brown Retirement Feature

Look Back At Matt Brown's Exciting Career In The Octagon.

Watch the Video