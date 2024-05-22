Meet Featherweight Roedie Roets | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs Team Shevchenko

Roedie Roets is just one of many hopefuls looking to make a name for himself on another epic season of The Ultimate Fighter. With legendary coaches Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko on opposite sides of the Octagon, the stakes have never been higher. Let’s meet the featherweights and middleweights that make up the season 32 cast.
Professional Record: 7-1
Birthplace: Polokwane, South Africa
Fighting Out Of: Polokwane, South Africa
Affiliation: Guts and Glory
Age: 27
Quick Stat: IMMAF World Champion 2016
Welcome to the 32nd Season of The Ultimate Fighter! How does it feel to be here?
It's an absolute dream come true to arrive in Vegas, to have the phone calls, the zoom meetings. Being here and getting to talk to you guys is, like I said, a dream come true. I feel excited for the next step. I feel excited to represent my country. I'm absolutely blown away and I can't wait to put the proof in the pudding, as I would say.
What is your fighting style like?
My fighting style is more wrestling dominant; I have a huge background in wrestling since I was three years old. I love the striking game, too. But everything I do is towards my takedown. My nickname is “Relentless,” and I feel I give justice to that because from my takedowns, I look to inflict damage and to get a finish. So I think my nickname suits me and I’m honored to get to prove why I am relentless and show my wrestling style, my striking style, my ground-and-pound and my submission game.
What does it mean to you to be able to represent your country on the show?
The biggest honor. We have a massive resurgence in mixed martial arts in our country. Someone like Dricus Du Plessis, the current middleweight champion, has paved the way for us individuals in South Africa. So getting an opportunity to come here and to prove once again why we need to be on the mat, why UFC needs to come to Africa; it's the biggest honor of my life. As I said, I can't wait to give Dana and the entire team a bigger reason to come to South Africa.
What makes you a force to be reckoned with in the Octagon?
I do not quit. Every single fight that I fight, I fight with the intentions that it's life or death for me. I do not care to lose my life in there and that's what I told my family and what I told my girlfriend before I pursued this and before I came here. We believe in being good people, humble people. But when I enter the Octagon, it's life or death for myself. It literally is that I am fighting for my life.
South Africa is not the best country at the moment. We have a lot of struggles inside our country. So I need to take each and every fight as serious as life or death. For me, when I got very ill after my operations, I'm like, you know what, I know how it feels to be very close to death. So I push it to the limit of, oh sh**, I might lose my life right now. That's why I thrive. I thrive in the deep waters, and that's where I like to take my opponents, as well. To really see if you are willing to die for this because everybody can live for this, but are you willing to die for this? I absolutely am. So it's make or break time for myself. So each and every fight I take with the seriousness of my life depends on this.
Why do you think you will be a fan favorite this season?
I would hope by being a good guy and being super humble. We live in a generation where ego and talking out loud is a little bit of a stereotype these days. To become famous and to have attention, you have to almost, excuse my language, be a kind of a d***. I do not believe in that. Like I said, wrestling has humbled me. If I can be anybody, I want to be someone like Georges St-Pierre and Khabib Nurmagomedov and show people that, listen, you can be humble, you can be a good guy, you can have a good personality and still see success in your sport. Those are my biggest role models. I would love to be like that, as well. Be helpful, be kind, and be generous. Through those ways, through the values that I've been taught from my grandfather, from my father, just prove to the world that you can be a good guy and you can still make it right.
What are your thoughts on Alexa Grasso?
Oh, I’m absolutely astonished by her skills and her fighting style and true grit. Her becoming the champion, shocking the world and going back and doing it again is absolutely a Cinderella story for her to do something like that. Her grit and determination has made her who she is. On top of that, she is absolutely gorgeous, too, which, in my opinion, is amazing because fighting is one thing, but who she is as an individual, regardless of the looks, she's a gorgeous person on the inside and on the outside. That's why I'm saying she's gorgeous. For her to have that success is breathtaking to me. So what an honor for her to be one of the coaches this season.
What are your thoughts on Valentina Shevchenko?
Valentina Shevchenko, I feel like her resume speaks for herself already. I’m absolutely blown away by her, and the time she spent training in Thailand. I've spent time in Thailand, so I have a good feeling towards her and her coaching style and her coaches. But, man, I love when they say she's a spy. They say she looks like a spy because she absolutely does. Awesome style, awesome wrestling and ground game. But the striking, that's where I feel the most comfortable is with the striking facet. So I absolutely love her, as well. What an honor to be on this show where Valentina is going to be coaching and where Alexa Grasso is going to be coaching. Man, all I can say is that I'm honored to be here.