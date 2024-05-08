Meet Featherweight Nathan Fletcher | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Shevchenko vs Team Grasso

UFC Foundation
Nathan Fletcher is just one of many hopefuls looking to make a name for himself on another epic season of The Ultimate Fighter. With legendary coaches Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko on opposite sides of the Octagon, the stakes have never been higher. Let’s meet the featherweights and middleweights that make up the season 32 cast.
Professional Record: 8-1
Birthplace: Southport, England
Fighting Out Of: Liverpool, England
Affiliation: Next Generation
Age: 26
Quick Stat: Competed in Cage Warriors
Welcome to the 32nd Season of The Ultimate Fighter! How does it feel to be here?
This has been a lifelong dream of mine to get into this position. Obviously, I'm not quite there yet. I've got to go and do the job on the show, but I feel like everything I've dreamt about since I was a kid is finally starting to get put into place. So it feels right being here, and I'm very excited to get going.
What is your fighting style like?
In the regional scene I've been fighting on Cage Warriors, so European fans kind of know what I'm about; but the rest of the world, the US fanbase, I get to introduce myself to them now. So my fighting style, I bring a very fast pace, push the action, and I'm always looking for the finish, so I think the fans are going to like my fighting style. Obviously, the way my teammates fight, you’ve seen Paddy and Molly in the UFC, and they're always getting finishes and putting on an exciting fight, so you can just expect more of the same for me. Yeah, all action.
What is going to be the biggest challenge for you during the show?
To be honest, I think the whole show in general is a big challenge. Obviously, you've got to live in a house with people you're fighting. I'm embracing that. I think that coming away from this, I'm going to grow as a fighter. Regardless of what happens, I'm confident I'm going to go in and win both my fights in the house and secure a spot in the final.
I feel like this whole journey, although it is a challenge, I'm looking forward to it and seeing how I grow and how I come away from it. I think I'm very mentally strong, I apply myself a lot and have a lot of mental toughness. So I'm seeing this as an opportunity to put that into practice now. I've got to go and live in enemy territory with people I'm going to fight. Tensions are going to be high, but I'm ready for that. So I'm excited more than anything.
What does it mean to you to be able to represent your country on the show?
It's going to be an interesting dynamic. Obviously, we've got fighters coming from all over the world. Now they all speak English, but whether or not they're going to understand me with a little bit of the lingo that I'm bringing in, the Scouse sorta slang, it'll be an interesting dynamic, for sure. But I'm looking forward to it and I'm excited. At the end of the day, I'm friendly enough, but I'm not here to make friends. I’m here to win the show. So if guys have got a problem with me, I've got a problem with them. So be it. We get to fight and sort out our differences in the cage, so I'm fine with that.
What makes you a force to be reckoned with in the Octagon?
My skill set, I think skills pay the bills, and I'm one of the most skilled fighters on Earth, I believe. I think I can compete with the best guys in the world right now. So I'm confident that going in, my skill is going to be higher than the rest of these guys. My will is high. I want this very, very much. I feel like that's a dangerous combination. I've got the skills and the will to do it. Just get me in there and you’ll see.
Why do you think you will be a fan favorite this season?
I think personality wise, I'm pretty likable. I think that my fighting style is fan friendly. I've got eight wins, seven finishes, and the one fight where I went the distance was a pretty good scrap back and forth. So I'm always hunting for the finish. I don't consider it a fight a win unless I finish them. I'm not here to try and fight for points or win a decision. I'm looking to put guys away. So that, in itself, lends to obviously a good fan base and hopefully I'm not too much of a bad guy. So fans should be able to resonate with me, I think, and that should lend to me getting the fan base.
What are your thoughts on Alexa Grasso?
I actually like Alexa Grasso’s style. I love the way she won the title, pulling out the fire in the fifth round. She was down and she caught a slick back take. I think in the fights you see these corners work; Leon Edwards is a prime example where “You need to pull out the fire, man, you’re down.” Not a lot of fighters have it within them to know how to get that finish. It's one thing saying it and putting all your effort into this round. But she saw a path to victory. She saw the opportunity and she jumped on it. She was an opportunist. Same sort of thing with Leon, the way he won the title with a head kick. So I respect that and I like to think I'm the same. Like I know how to finish fights. A lot of my training is geared around positions where fights can be finished in 30 seconds. So that's all I need. That's all she needs. So I got a lot of respect for her. Obviously, anyone who can rise to the top of the UFC and become a champion, you've got to respect that. So I tip my hat to her definitely.
What are your thoughts on Valentina Shevchenko?
Valentina is obviously a dominant champion, not only to get to the top of the sport, but then to stay there as long as she has and still be competing. Now, I'm not sure how old she is, but I think she's in her mid-thirties maybe. So to still be at that level at that age to be pushing the boundaries and constantly improving each fight, I've got a lot of respect for her. Whatever team I end up on, I'm there. I'm happy to represent them and happy to learn and pick the brains of some of the best in the sport. So I'm in a good position, regardless of where I end up.
