Meet Featherweight Nathan Fletcher | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Shevchenko vs Team Grasso

Welcome to the 32nd Season of The Ultimate Fighter! How does it feel to be here?

This has been a lifelong dream of mine to get into this position. Obviously, I'm not quite there yet. I've got to go and do the job on the show, but I feel like everything I've dreamt about since I was a kid is finally starting to get put into place. So it feels right being here, and I'm very excited to get going.

What is your fighting style like?

In the regional scene I've been fighting on Cage Warriors, so European fans kind of know what I'm about; but the rest of the world, the US fanbase, I get to introduce myself to them now. So my fighting style, I bring a very fast pace, push the action, and I'm always looking for the finish, so I think the fans are going to like my fighting style. Obviously, the way my teammates fight, you’ve seen Paddy and Molly in the UFC, and they're always getting finishes and putting on an exciting fight, so you can just expect more of the same for me. Yeah, all action.

What is going to be the biggest challenge for you during the show?

To be honest, I think the whole show in general is a big challenge. Obviously, you've got to live in a house with people you're fighting. I'm embracing that. I think that coming away from this, I'm going to grow as a fighter. Regardless of what happens, I'm confident I'm going to go in and win both my fights in the house and secure a spot in the final.

I feel like this whole journey, although it is a challenge, I'm looking forward to it and seeing how I grow and how I come away from it. I think I'm very mentally strong, I apply myself a lot and have a lot of mental toughness. So I'm seeing this as an opportunity to put that into practice now. I've got to go and live in enemy territory with people I'm going to fight. Tensions are going to be high, but I'm ready for that. So I'm excited more than anything.

What does it mean to you to be able to represent your country on the show?

It's going to be an interesting dynamic. Obviously, we've got fighters coming from all over the world. Now they all speak English, but whether or not they're going to understand me with a little bit of the lingo that I'm bringing in, the Scouse sorta slang, it'll be an interesting dynamic, for sure. But I'm looking forward to it and I'm excited. At the end of the day, I'm friendly enough, but I'm not here to make friends. I’m here to win the show. So if guys have got a problem with me, I've got a problem with them. So be it. We get to fight and sort out our differences in the cage, so I'm fine with that.