Meet Featherweight Mairon Alves | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs Team Shevchenko

Mairon Alves is just one of many hopefuls looking to make a name for himself on another epic season of The Ultimate Fighter. With legendary coaches Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko on opposite sides of the Octagon, the stakes have never been higher. Let’s meet the featherweights and middleweights that make up the season 32 cast.
Professional Record: 13-1
Birthplace: Duque De Caxias, Rio De Janeiro, Brazil
Fighting Out Of: Las Vegas, Nevada
Affiliation: Xtreme Couture
Age: 23
Quick Stat: Competed in LFA
Welcome to the 32nd Season of The Ultimate Fighter! How does it feel to be here?
It feels right. It’s where I'm supposed to be.
What is your fighting style like?
I’m a striker and very creative and unpredictable. You will never know my next steps.
What is going to be the biggest challenge for you during the show?
Maybe the weight cuts because it's a short time, but besides that, I think I can adapt to everything, like living in the house with a lot of people that I don't know. I think I can adapt there because that's my dream. So no matter what comes, I will be prepared.
What does it mean to you to be able to represent your country on the show?
I'm happy about that and I'm excited. I'm sure that Brazil is going to be very well represented by me.
What makes you a force to be reckoned with in the Octagon?
My will. I want to be champion so much. I’ve dreamt of this since I was young. So I think my will to become a champion will be my force in there.
Why do you think you will be a fan favorite this season?
My style of fighting. When I fight, a lot of people pay attention because they know that I'm unique, so everybody's going to cheer for me, for sure.
What are your thoughts on Alexa Grasso?
She's amazing. In the beginning of her career, she wasn’t the person that people would see and say, “Oh, she's going to be a champion one day.” But she's the champion right now. She worked hard and she won the belt in spectacular fashion. So I'm a big fan.
What are your thoughts on Valentina Shevchenko?
I'm a big fan, as well. She's very determined. We can see that she works hard a lot and she's also hungry to be a champion, so I can't wait to meet them.