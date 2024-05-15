Meet Featherweight Mairon Alves | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs Team Shevchenko

Welcome to the 32nd Season of The Ultimate Fighter! How does it feel to be here?

It feels right. It’s where I'm supposed to be.

What is your fighting style like?

I’m a striker and very creative and unpredictable. You will never know my next steps.

What is going to be the biggest challenge for you during the show?

Maybe the weight cuts because it's a short time, but besides that, I think I can adapt to everything, like living in the house with a lot of people that I don't know. I think I can adapt there because that's my dream. So no matter what comes, I will be prepared.

What does it mean to you to be able to represent your country on the show?

I'm happy about that and I'm excited. I'm sure that Brazil is going to be very well represented by me.