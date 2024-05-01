Meet Featherweight Kaan Ofli | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs Team Shevchenko

Welcome to the 32nd Season of The Ultimate Fighter! How does it feel to be here?

I'm so excited. It feels surreal. I just went to the bathroom and went into the locker room and saw the warmup area. And I was like, here I am. So I'm really happy to be here.

What is your fighting style like?

My fighting style is really exciting. It's a pressure forward fighting style. I'm a cerebral fighter. I can always adapt to any situation and I'm always looking to finish a fight.

What is going to be the biggest challenge for you during the show?

There are many challenges, really. It's a lot of things that are going to be unfamiliar, not having a phone. I got my phone taken off me the other day and I felt naked. I'm kind of excited for that experience. I've never been to school camp, so living with a bunch of guys in a house should be interesting. Obviously fighting a couple of times back-to-back is a challenge that no one's really experienced either. But I'm here for it and I'm up for it.

What does it mean to you to be able to represent your country on the show?

It's really cool. For the first time, we've got such a mixed race of people in the house. So for the people watching, there's going to be all sorts of people being able to tune in and being able to relate to certain people. It kind of feels like I'm in Australia, to be honest, because in Australia, whatever race or nationality you can think of, we've got it. So in the house it will feel like I'm in Australia.