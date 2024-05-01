Meet Featherweight Kaan Ofli | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs Team Shevchenko

UFC Foundation
Kaan Ofli is just one of many hopefuls looking to make a name for himself on another epic season of The Ultimate Fighter. With legendary coaches Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko on opposite sides of the Octagon, the stakes have never been higher. Let’s meet the featherweights and middleweights that make up the season 32 cast.
Professional Record: 11-2-1
Birthplace: Melbourne, Australia
Fighting Out Of: Bali, Indonesia
Affiliation: The Block, and Absolute MMA
Age: 30
Quick Stat: Hex Champion
Welcome to the 32nd Season of The Ultimate Fighter! How does it feel to be here?
I'm so excited. It feels surreal. I just went to the bathroom and went into the locker room and saw the warmup area. And I was like, here I am. So I'm really happy to be here.
What is your fighting style like?
My fighting style is really exciting. It's a pressure forward fighting style. I'm a cerebral fighter. I can always adapt to any situation and I'm always looking to finish a fight.
What is going to be the biggest challenge for you during the show?
There are many challenges, really. It's a lot of things that are going to be unfamiliar, not having a phone. I got my phone taken off me the other day and I felt naked. I'm kind of excited for that experience. I've never been to school camp, so living with a bunch of guys in a house should be interesting. Obviously fighting a couple of times back-to-back is a challenge that no one's really experienced either. But I'm here for it and I'm up for it.
What does it mean to you to be able to represent your country on the show?
It's really cool. For the first time, we've got such a mixed race of people in the house. So for the people watching, there's going to be all sorts of people being able to tune in and being able to relate to certain people. It kind of feels like I'm in Australia, to be honest, because in Australia, whatever race or nationality you can think of, we've got it. So in the house it will feel like I'm in Australia.
What makes you a force to be reckoned with in the Octagon?
My experience, what I've done in the sport. I've fought in five different countries for some big promotions. I hold two belts and I'm well experienced in terms of the people that I've trained with and where I've gone. So I don't believe anyone's on my level.
Why do you think you will be a fan favorite this season?
My looks, my character, my fighting style. I'm the best dressed guy here, so it's going to show on TV. Stay tuned.
What are your thoughts on Alexa Grasso?
Alexa Grasso, is the modern age woman coming into the fighting game and proving people wrong. I don't watch too much of female fights, to be honest.
What are your thoughts on Valentina Shevchenko?
I respect her for what she's done in the sport and the reign that she was on; she's kind of like a hit man, to be honest. You know, she does everything. That's the one thing that I find really cool about her. And so, yeah, whichever team I'm on, I'm a very open-minded fighter, and I'll be able to take something from either one of them.
Why will you be the winner of The Ultimate Fighter?
Why will I be the winner of The Ultimate Fighter? I haven't been doing anything else but this sport. Through all the adversity and everything that I've been through in my life, I've never given up, I've stayed true to this dream. I've worked hard, I've been disciplined, I've done everything possible to get to this point in life. So this is my chance, and I'm not going to let it go to waste.
