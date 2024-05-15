 Skip to main content
Alexa Grasso / Valentina Shevchenko
The Ultimate Fighter

Meet Featherweight Guillermo Torres | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs Team Shevchenko

Get To Know Guillermo Torres And The Rest Of The Season 32 Cast On ESPN And ESPN +
By Marlin Cortez • May. 8, 2024

Guillermo Torres is just one of many hopefuls looking to make a name for himself on another epic season of The Ultimate Fighter. With legendary coaches Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko on opposite sides of the Octagon, the stakes have never been higher. Let’s meet the featherweights and middleweights that make up the season 32 cast.

Professional Record: 7-1

Birthplace: Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico 

Fighting Out Of: Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico

Affiliation: Samurai FC

Age: 37

Quick Stat: Competed in the 2012 Olympic Games in freestyle wrestling

Welcome to the 32nd Season of The Ultimate Fighter! How does it feel to be here?

I'm very happy to be here this season because I'm the only Mexican here and I'm the only Latino. So I'm very proud to represent my ethnicity, my race and my country one more time here in the big leagues, representing my country Mexico.

What is your fighting style like?

I am a wrestler, but I am unpredictable. I can sometimes be punching then just level change. I'm very unpredictable. I just adjust my strategy and my techniques to the situation.

What is going to be the biggest challenge for you during the show?

The biggest challenge for this show is just winning. That’s my challenge, to win this season. 

Get To Know Featherweight Guillermo Torres | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs Team Shevchenko
Unlock MORE of your inner combat sports fan with UFC Fight Pass!

Get To Know Featherweight Guillermo Torres | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs Team Shevchenko
What makes you a force to be reckoned with in the Octagon?

My mindset and my intelligence. I'm a very tactical fighter.

Why do you think you will be a fan favorite this season?   

My sense of humor is good. I'm very creative. I just like to make jokes. I respect other people, but I like to have fun. I just like to laugh. So that's maybe what people will like. 

Alexa Grasso Talks Being TUF Coach For New Season

What are your thoughts on Alexa Grasso?

Alexa Grasso is an example for our country. She's really, really tough. She's very disciplined. I have known her since 2018 and we have trained a couple of times together. So I respect her. I admire her. She's one of my inspirations to be the next Mexican champion.

What are your thoughts on Valentina Shevchenko?

She's good. She's one of the greatest fighters. So I respect her, too. She's the best of her division.

