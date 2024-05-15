Meet Featherweight Guillermo Torres | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs Team Shevchenko

Welcome to the 32nd Season of The Ultimate Fighter! How does it feel to be here?

I'm very happy to be here this season because I'm the only Mexican here and I'm the only Latino. So I'm very proud to represent my ethnicity, my race and my country one more time here in the big leagues, representing my country Mexico.

What is your fighting style like?

I am a wrestler, but I am unpredictable. I can sometimes be punching then just level change. I'm very unpredictable. I just adjust my strategy and my techniques to the situation.

What is going to be the biggest challenge for you during the show?

The biggest challenge for this show is just winning. That’s my challenge, to win this season.