Meet Featherweight Edwin Cooper | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs Team Shevchenko

Welcome to the 32nd Season of The Ultimate Fighter! How does it feel to be here?

Feels great. I feel blessed. I thank God for every opportunity. So I'm excited to be on the Ultimate Fighter TV show for this upcoming season.

What is your fighting style like?

Very exciting. Very entertaining. Most definitely somebody you could depend on to always get the job done. No matter what, my fighting style is more freestyle, more mixed martial arts, combined with wrestling, technique, clinching, elbows, knees, kicks and all the above with boxing, as well. So I feel like I have a full complete MMA style of fighting.

What do you think living in the house will be like?

I think it's going to be dealing with a lot of different people from different types of places, and not just the U.S. That's going to be a unique thing that I think we haven't really seen in the past of these Ultimate Fighter shows. So everyone is from a different place and I am the only person from the U.S. and I am going to win and make an example out of these guys. So I think it's going to be a blessing in disguise to represent the U.S. and to only do what I can control. And so, with all these other fighters from different places on the show, I believe it's going to be an interesting cast.