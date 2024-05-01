Meet Featherweight Edwin Cooper | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs Team Shevchenko

UFC Foundation
Edwin Cooper is just one of many hopefuls looking to make a name for himself on another epic season of The Ultimate Fighter. With legendary coaches Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko on opposite sides of the Octagon, the stakes have never been higher. Let’s meet the featherweights and middleweights that make up the season 32 cast.
Professional Record: 6-1
Birthplace: Joliet, Illinois
Fighting Out Of: Joliet, Illinois
Affiliation: Jackson / Wink MMA
Age: 31
Quick Stat: Competed in the PFL and LFA
Welcome to the 32nd Season of The Ultimate Fighter! How does it feel to be here?
Feels great. I feel blessed. I thank God for every opportunity. So I'm excited to be on the Ultimate Fighter TV show for this upcoming season.
What is your fighting style like?
Very exciting. Very entertaining. Most definitely somebody you could depend on to always get the job done. No matter what, my fighting style is more freestyle, more mixed martial arts, combined with wrestling, technique, clinching, elbows, knees, kicks and all the above with boxing, as well. So I feel like I have a full complete MMA style of fighting.
What do you think living in the house will be like?
I think it's going to be dealing with a lot of different people from different types of places, and not just the U.S. That's going to be a unique thing that I think we haven't really seen in the past of these Ultimate Fighter shows. So everyone is from a different place and I am the only person from the U.S. and I am going to win and make an example out of these guys. So I think it's going to be a blessing in disguise to represent the U.S. and to only do what I can control. And so, with all these other fighters from different places on the show, I believe it's going to be an interesting cast.
What makes you a force to be reckoned with in the Octagon?
I'm definitely an enforcer in an Octagon. I’m more than anybody can handle at this point of my career. So they’re trying to figure out what that is. Any position, you're liable to either get knocked out or choked out by me. I really emphasize my will, my size and my weight class and my conditioning and my technique. So all of those things come full circle to me as, hey, I'm just who I am. And it's a lot to deal with.
Why do you think you will be a fan favorite this season?
I feel like I'm a star already approaching the show. I feel like it's already set in stone of what's been going on, especially throughout my career. A lot of these guys have done some of the things that I have done, and I'm not trying to shame somebody else's game because, hey, I think there’s other people as well that have potential to be the star, but they aren’t going to win and that's the most important thing.
What are your thoughts on Valentina Shevchenko?
Team Shevchenko all the way, Team Shevchenko. If Alexa Grasso wants to choose me, hey, so be it, but I’m Team Shevchenko all the way 100%. So, if she hears me, she knows what’s going on.
