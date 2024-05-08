Meet Feathereright Bekhzod Usmonov | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs Team Shevchenko

Welcome to the 32nd Season of The Ultimate Fighter! How does it feel to be here?

Feeling great, feeling amazing, ready to show my skills and just show a good fight.

What is your fighting style like?

I'm very mixed. So I started from wrestling, slowly turned to Muay Thai and kickboxing, then jumped in MMA. So I haven't done these big UFC, boxing fights, and overall MMA. So it's going to be very interesting to show my skills.

What is going to be the biggest challenge for you during the show?

I think I'm very small, so my opponents will be, for sure, bigger than me. I'm a flyweight and bantamweight, and it's going to be a challenge for me. I accept it and I'm going to show it doesn’t really matter what your size is overall, it's merit.

What do you think living in the house will be like?

It's going to be my first time staying in one place together where I can see every moment from the other fighter and I can understand, analyze his movement, his culture and talk about everything over there. And it's going to be a nice experience for me and, of course, for them, too. It's going to be nice.