Meet Feathereright Bekhzod Usmonov | The Ultimate Fighter: Team Grasso vs Team Shevchenko

Get To Know Bekhzod Usmonov And The Rest Of The Season 32 Cast On ESPN And ESPN +
Bekhzod Usmonov is just one of many hopefuls looking to make a name for himself on another epic season of The Ultimate Fighter. With legendary coaches Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko on opposite sides of the Octagon, the stakes have never been higher. Let’s meet the featherweights and middleweights that make up the season 32 cast.
Professional Record: 11-4
Birthplace: Kurkat, Tajikistan
Fighting Out Of: Albuquerque, New Mexico
Affiliation: Jackson Wink Academy
Age: 28
Quick Stat: Competed in Invasion MMA
Welcome to the 32nd Season of The Ultimate Fighter! How does it feel to be here?
Feeling great, feeling amazing, ready to show my skills and just show a good fight.
What is your fighting style like?
I'm very mixed. So I started from wrestling, slowly turned to Muay Thai and kickboxing, then jumped in MMA. So I haven't done these big UFC, boxing fights, and overall MMA. So it's going to be very interesting to show my skills.
What is going to be the biggest challenge for you during the show?
I think I'm very small, so my opponents will be, for sure, bigger than me. I'm a flyweight and bantamweight, and it's going to be a challenge for me. I accept it and I'm going to show it doesn’t really matter what your size is overall, it's merit.
What do you think living in the house will be like?
It's going to be my first time staying in one place together where I can see every moment from the other fighter and I can understand, analyze his movement, his culture and talk about everything over there. And it's going to be a nice experience for me and, of course, for them, too. It's going to be nice.
What makes you a force to be reckoned with in the Octagon?
I think being special and bringing something unexpected, like using my speed, using my combos, is special for usually big guys. I was working on that for the last month. I think that's going to be something unexpected like, oh, what was that?
Why do you think you will be a fan favorite this season?
Oh, that's a nice one. I think I'm very friendly and bring some good emotion and energy. I think also I was traveling around the world and a lot of people know me and they will watch. “Oh, that's Bekh, we need to turn on our TV and watch him.” So that's going to be nice.
What are your thoughts on Alexa Grasso?
A lot of people know she's the best fighter in the world. I think it's going to be nice to see how she will teach us and show some of her skills.
What are your thoughts on Valentina Shevchenko?
I was watching a couple of her fights. I have known her for around two years, maybe. I like her style. She's not wrestling too much. I like that style. Her pressure, her unpredictable kicks, and the fast jabs. I like how she switches stances from southpaw to orthodox and I think that's why she's so special.
