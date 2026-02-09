Meet The Champions | UFC BJJ

Le Vern had already impressed in her first UFC BJJ appearance at UFC BJJ 2, where she submitted Maggie Grindatti Lira with an Americana in just 79 seconds. That victory earned Le Vern a shot at the vacant featherweight belt, and a meeting with Canuto, who had previously gone 4-1 under the UFC Fight Pass Invitational banner, and had claimed a first-round submission of her own on the same UFC BJJ 2 card.

It set the stage for a fascinating clash between the pair at UFC BJJ 4 and despite Canuto having the benefit of a partisan hometown crowd lending their support, it was Le Vern who prevailed, with the 2023 IBJJF bronze medalist capturing the title via first-round Kimura.

Lightweight champion: Carlos Henrique

The first grappler to hold the distinction of winning a UFC BJJ title, Carlos Henrique captured the inaugural lightweight title in the first title match in UFC BJJ history.

Henrique worked his way through the UFC BJJ: Road To The Title, submitting Gianni Grippo via second-round anaconda choke, then following up with another second-round finish as he submitted Isaac Doederlein via armbar.