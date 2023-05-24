Meet Bantamweight Trevor Wells | The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs Team Chandler

UFC Unfiltered
Trevor Wells is just one of many hopefuls looking to make a name for themselves on the most epic season of The Ultimate Fighter yet. With legendary coaches Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler on opposite sides of the Octagon, the stakes have never been higher. Let’s meet the Bantamweight and Lightweights that make up the season 31 cast.
Pro Record: 8-3
Birthplace: Temecula, California
Fighting Out Of: Team Quest in California
Age: 27
Quick Stat: Currently on a four-fight winning streak
Get To Know Bantamweight Trevor Wells | The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs Team Chandler
What does it feel like to be a part of The Ultimate Fighter season 31?
Its crazy! I’ve been watching this since season one. I’ve seen most of the seasons, took a little break, but coming back and everything, it’s awesome to be a part of it. You’re kind of in limbo and you don’t know if you’re going to make it on or not, and to finally get the word that I did is really, really incredible.
What was your reaction when you heard Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor were going to be the coaches this season?
I was pumped! Eyes are going to be on this season, for sure. Conor brings a whole fan base with him in everything he does, so that, and with Michael Chandler being an amazing fighter, one of the most exciting lightweights in the world, I think it’s going to be a really, really watched season.
What would you learn from Michael Chandler?
Honestly, from him, a lot of mindset things. He’s a big motivational guy, I watch a lot of his stuff on YouTube, Instagram, and everything. He’s been at the top for wrestling, he’s an All-American, D-1. I started with wrestling, so I think I could pick his brain for that portion of it. All-around, it’s just motivation from that guy.
What would you learn from Conor McGregor?
I think a big asset is he’s been getting the biggest fights in combat sports; he’s been at that level and stayed composed through it all. I think learning how to deal with my emotions in those situations would be a big help from him.
How would you describe your fighting style for someone who hasn’t seen you compete?
Definitely boxing and wrestling. I'm a volume guy with my boxing. I don’t get tired, always put a pace on people. I mix in a lot of takedowns, as well. I think it produces a lot of problems for people just because I mix it up, confuse the brain a little bit, and keep them guessing. I definitely am more of an output guy.
Who inspired you to start MMA? Any former or current fighters that helped develop your passion?
Born and raised in Temecula, California, that’s where Dan Henderson’s from, so even before I knew what MMA was, I knew who Dan Henderson was. When he would fight, the whole town would go watch and everyone wanted to be friends with Dan. My family is a fan of him, so growing up I always was in the area with that. When I finally was able to go pay for my gym membership and all that, I went straight there after wrestling. He inspired me a ton. I also have Sam Alvey there, Tom Gallicchio, Joe Stevenson who won The Ultimate Fighter. All of these guys coach me now and I get to train side by side with them, so I already know the layout.
What was some advice your veteran teammates and coaches gave you for the show?
I got mixed advice. My coach Sam Alvey said it was a boring time for him, ‘just stay focused’. But my coach Tom [Gallicchio] said it was like summer camp for him and he loved it. Just to enjoy it, live in the moment, but be ready at all times. Stay strict. But I'm ready to go; they gave me plenty of advice that I’ll put into effect.
Before The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs Team Chandler Preview Show
What do you think is going to be your toughest challenge in making it to the end?
Honestly, I like my alone time a lot, so being in a house with 16 other people might get a little old at some point. I shared a room my whole life with my brother, I had a big family and everything, so it’s not going to be anything new. The most important thing would just be staying focused, but I'm pretty good at that.
Why are you going to be the winner of The Ultimate Fighter season 31?
I'm just ready! At this time, I feel like I'm in a good spot. I may not have been ready a couple years ago mentally and physically, but it’s all coming together. My coaches have told me I'm the most qualified fighter from Team Quest to ever be on this show and I just feel ready. That’s all I can say is that I'm ready.
