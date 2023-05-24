Meet Bantamweight Trevor Wells | The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs Team Chandler

What does it feel like to be a part of The Ultimate Fighter season 31?

Its crazy! I’ve been watching this since season one. I’ve seen most of the seasons, took a little break, but coming back and everything, it’s awesome to be a part of it. You’re kind of in limbo and you don’t know if you’re going to make it on or not, and to finally get the word that I did is really, really incredible.

What was your reaction when you heard Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor were going to be the coaches this season?

I was pumped! Eyes are going to be on this season, for sure. Conor brings a whole fan base with him in everything he does, so that, and with Michael Chandler being an amazing fighter, one of the most exciting lightweights in the world, I think it’s going to be a really, really watched season.

What would you learn from Michael Chandler?

Honestly, from him, a lot of mindset things. He’s a big motivational guy, I watch a lot of his stuff on YouTube, Instagram, and everything. He’s been at the top for wrestling, he’s an All-American, D-1. I started with wrestling, so I think I could pick his brain for that portion of it. All-around, it’s just motivation from that guy.

What would you learn from Conor McGregor?

I think a big asset is he’s been getting the biggest fights in combat sports; he’s been at that level and stayed composed through it all. I think learning how to deal with my emotions in those situations would be a big help from him.