Meet Bantamweight Timur Valiev | The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs Team Chandler

Timur Valiev is just one of many hopefuls looking to make a name for themselves on the most epic season of The Ultimate Fighter yet. With legendary coaches Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler on opposite sides of the Octagon, the stakes have never been higher. Let’s meet the Bantamweights and Lightweights that make up the season 31 cast.
UFC Record: 2-1 (One No Contest)
Birthplace: Makhachkala, Russia
Fighting Out Of: Thailand
Age: 33
Quick Stat: Signed with UFC on six fight winning streak in 2020
What does it feel like to be a part of The Ultimate Fighter season 31?
I'm excited for this, I think it’s time to make history. We already have Dagestan Olympic champions, UFC champions, but we’ve never had The Ultimate Fighter [Dagestan] champion. I know a lot of people are watching this and I'm very excited to be champion.
What have you learned about yourself since your first stint and how has all of that experience shaped you for this moment?
I moved to Thailand for training and a lot of things are different. I think I'm just a better fighter. I always showed a good fight for UFC when I was here and now I'm going to be even better.
Sometimes we fight for results, sometimes we fight for people. I think when you’re in the UFC you are fighting for people and results. This is what I’ve changed in my mind, and I'm going to do this.
What was your reaction when you heard Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor were going to be the coaches this season?
This is one of the best [coaching staffs] that I could have!
Get To Know Bantamweight Timur Valiev | The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs Team Chandler
What would you learn from Michael Chandler?
I know Michael Chandler well. I watch him as a fighter, I watch his Instagram and follow him. I like how he motivates people. I like the simple words he gives to people to motivate them. I like what he does. His school with Henri Hooft and all the guys that coach in his school, I like. I think it will just make me a better fighter.
What would you learn from Conor McGregor?
Conor is the man who changed this game. I think I can learn a lot from him. Especially because he’s from Ireland, I'm from Dagestan, it’s going to be funny. If I go to his team, I think it’s going to be cool, too.
What do you think is going to be your toughest challenge in making it to the end?
Nothing can change me. All of this hard stuff [is what it takes] to be a winner. My mind is just prepared to be a champion and to win. This experience is meant to be fun. All my life I’ve lived with fighters during camp, and this is the same thing, but with cameras.
Why are you going to be the winner of The Ultimate Fighter season 31?
I'm ten years in America. I sacrificed too much for this. In 2014, the guys who were training with me were on this show and preparing for the Latin America season. I trained with all those guys and saw how they become better after The Ultimate Fighter. I believe I'm included in the top five of this division and on this show I can show why.
