Meet Bantamweight Timur Valiev | The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs Team Chandler

What does it feel like to be a part of The Ultimate Fighter season 31?

I'm excited for this, I think it’s time to make history. We already have Dagestan Olympic champions, UFC champions, but we’ve never had The Ultimate Fighter [Dagestan] champion. I know a lot of people are watching this and I'm very excited to be champion.

What have you learned about yourself since your first stint and how has all of that experience shaped you for this moment?

I moved to Thailand for training and a lot of things are different. I think I'm just a better fighter. I always showed a good fight for UFC when I was here and now I'm going to be even better.

Sometimes we fight for results, sometimes we fight for people. I think when you’re in the UFC you are fighting for people and results. This is what I’ve changed in my mind, and I'm going to do this.

What was your reaction when you heard Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor were going to be the coaches this season?

This is one of the best [coaching staffs] that I could have!