Meet Bantamweight Rico DiSciullo | The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs Team Chandler

Rico DiSciullo is just one of many hopefuls looking to make a name for themselves on the most epic season of The Ultimate Fighter yet. With legendary coaches Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler on opposite sides of the Octagon, the stakes have never been higher. Let’s meet the Bantamweights and Lightweights that make up the season 31 cast.
Pro Record: 11-2
Birthplace: Boston, Massachusetts
Fighting Out Of: Broadway Jiu-Jitsu in South Boston
Age: 36
Quick Stat: Dana White Contender Series Season 2 Alumni
What does it feel like to be a part of The Ultimate Fighter season 31?
It’s everything. A long time coming. I’ve been in this sport for a while, have had a lot of amateur fights, I'm probably a little bit older than these guys, I probably have a little more experience. I’ve been grinding for a while, I’ve been working real hard for this and it’s an opportunity you can’t pass up.
I’ve been fighting for over ten years; I’ve been putting in the work. I'm just ready man, I don’t give a f**k in the best way possible. I care more than anything, but I’ve got nothing to lose, man, I'm ready to let it go.
New England Cartel has put Massachusetts MMA on the map with guys like Rob Font and Calvin Kattar. Do you see yourself as the next piece of that legacy?
I’ve been training with Rob and Calvin for years, we’ve been doing it together for a long, long-time, and watching them is so inspiring. There’s my boy Charles Rosa, a kid I grew up with, I got a lot of guys already in the UFC and we’ve been fighting pretty much my whole life. I’ve been there done that, I'm ready to go.
Before The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs Team Chandler Preview Show
How would you describe your fighting style for someone who hasn’t seen you compete?
Honestly, when I go in there, I don’t have a game plan. I’ll pick a game plan a little bit but I'm trying to adapt. I'm trying to go in there and do whatever it takes to win. I'm not going in there with a super huge game plan, I got to see how this dude’s moving, I just react. I’ll adapt in the fight; the best guys can do that. You’ve got to have a game plan in a sense of, is he southpaw? Wrestler? this, that, whatever, but you can’t depend on that. You’ve got to be able to switch it up and do whatever you got to do to get the W. I feel like I'm prepared to do that. I can take the fight anywhere and do whatever it takes to win.
What was your reaction when you heard Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor were going to be the coaches this season?
Ah man! Super pumped. I can learn so much from them and they’re almost completely different. Chandler, awesome wrestling, super explosive. Conor, super tricky, switching stances. I'm really excited, it doesn’t matter where I go. I'm just really excited to learn and just get better and use what they teach me in the fights.
Get To Know Bantamweight Rico DiSciullo | The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs Team Chandler
What would you learn from Michael Chandler?
A lot of wrestling stuff. He’s been wrestling forever. Super explosive, I think he does a really good job getting in on taller guys, too. He knows how to take his chances to get in and make people pay. He’s got really good wrestling.
What would you learn from Conor McGregor?
I think, with him, I would really set up sniper style, the way he goes southpaw and uses his kicks to open things up. I think it would get me even more dangerous with the striking. I would be putting people out. I really believe that with him, the way he uses his setups and the way he lures people with his power, I think it would really be right up my alley.
What do you think is going to be your toughest challenge in making it to the end?
I was thinking about this. It’s going to be tough to be away from my family. I’ve got two kids. My daughter’s only two and it’s tough being away from her. My son gets it, he’s a little older, he just turned nine before I left. My family is so awesome; they all pitched in; everyone is helping. They all pitched in to help out and it’s almost like an extra boost, like we’re all in this together. I got that extra ‘umph.
Getting through it, these guys, the fighters. Everybody’s tough, everybody’s experienced and they’re dogs; they’re here for a reason. I’ve just got to buckle in, zone in and prepare for each fight.
Why are you going to be the winner of The Ultimate Fighter season 31?
Experience and f***ing toughness. I want this, I want this real bad. I’ve been grinding my whole life for this, and I don’t give a f**k in the best way. I'm a tough man to beat right now, so good luck.
