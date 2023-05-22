Meet Bantamweight Rico DiSciullo | The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs Team Chandler

What does it feel like to be a part of The Ultimate Fighter season 31?

It’s everything. A long time coming. I’ve been in this sport for a while, have had a lot of amateur fights, I'm probably a little bit older than these guys, I probably have a little more experience. I’ve been grinding for a while, I’ve been working real hard for this and it’s an opportunity you can’t pass up.

I’ve been fighting for over ten years; I’ve been putting in the work. I'm just ready man, I don’t give a f**k in the best way possible. I care more than anything, but I’ve got nothing to lose, man, I'm ready to let it go.

New England Cartel has put Massachusetts MMA on the map with guys like Rob Font and Calvin Kattar. Do you see yourself as the next piece of that legacy?

I’ve been training with Rob and Calvin for years, we’ve been doing it together for a long, long-time, and watching them is so inspiring. There’s my boy Charles Rosa, a kid I grew up with, I got a lot of guys already in the UFC and we’ve been fighting pretty much my whole life. I’ve been there done that, I'm ready to go.

Before The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs Team Chandler Preview Show

How would you describe your fighting style for someone who hasn’t seen you compete?

Honestly, when I go in there, I don’t have a game plan. I’ll pick a game plan a little bit but I'm trying to adapt. I'm trying to go in there and do whatever it takes to win. I'm not going in there with a super huge game plan, I got to see how this dude’s moving, I just react. I’ll adapt in the fight; the best guys can do that. You’ve got to have a game plan in a sense of, is he southpaw? Wrestler? this, that, whatever, but you can’t depend on that. You’ve got to be able to switch it up and do whatever you got to do to get the W. I feel like I'm prepared to do that. I can take the fight anywhere and do whatever it takes to win.

What was your reaction when you heard Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor were going to be the coaches this season?

Ah man! Super pumped. I can learn so much from them and they’re almost completely different. Chandler, awesome wrestling, super explosive. Conor, super tricky, switching stances. I'm really excited, it doesn’t matter where I go. I'm just really excited to learn and just get better and use what they teach me in the fights.