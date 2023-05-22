Meet Bantamweight Mando Gutierrez | The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs Team Chandler

Announcements
Mando Gutierrez is just one of many hopefuls looking to make a name for themselves on the most epic season of The Ultimate Fighter yet. With legendary coaches Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler on opposite sides of the Octagon, the stakes have never been higher. Let’s meet the Bantamweights and Lightweights that make up the season 31 cast.
Bio
Pro Record: 8-2
Birthplace: Carpentersville, Illinois
Fighting Out Of: Murcielago MMA in Lansing, Michigan
Age: 25
Quick Stat: Dana White Contender Series Season 6 Alumni
What does it feel like to be a part of The Ultimate Fighter season 31?
I’ve been watching this show since I was a little kid, before I even had the slightest idea that I was going to be doing this for a living. Being here is a dream come true, but, on top of that, it’s an opportunity to change the trajectory of my career and take this all the way to the top. This is a place for me to make a name for myself and keep the ball rolling.
Considering you were on DWCS, do you think The Ultimate Fighter is a better platform for you to showcase yourself?
Absolutely. No doubt about it. I think The Ultimate Fighter is made for people like me. You know I come from a wrestling background, so, to me, I’d fight every weekend if I could and that’s basically what we’re doing here. I'm ready to go, I'm ready to compete, and I'm ready to take home this W.
Before The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs Team Chandler Preview Show
How would you describe your fighting style for someone who hasn’t seen you compete?
Pressure, that’s it. I'm in your face no matter how the fight is going. If it’s on the feet, if it’s on the ground, I'm in your face. You can believe that I put a pace on everybody and that’s it. I make you sink or swim.
What was your reaction when you heard Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor were going to be the coaches this season?
I look up to both of them a lot. I'm really excited for this season just to be able to learn from them and follow their footsteps and make my way to the top.
Get To Know Bantamweight Mando Gutierrez | The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs Team Chandler
Get To Know Bantamweight Mando Gutierrez | The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs Team Chandler
/
What would you learn from Michael Chandler?
I feel like when it comes to Michael Chandler, me and him have very similar skill sets. He’s the best switch stance fighter in the UFC, in my opinion. I think he brings a crazy pace on everybody, and his wrestling ability is insane. I could learn a ton from him; he’s an athlete, he’s dedicated to the game, he does all the right things. I feel like I would have a great camp under him and I would be able to learn a lot of things: preparation, mindset, and obviously a lot of technical stuff, as well.
What would you learn from Conor McGregor?
Well, I'm predominately a southpaw, so learning from the best southpaw to ever hit the UFC wouldn’t necessarily be a bad thing. Simple as that.
Who inspired you to start MMA? Any former or current fighters that helped develop your passion?
There are so many I can’t really list them all off, but off the top of my head I’d have to say people like Henry Cejudo. He’s been the pinnacle in wrestling and now he’s the pinnacle in MMA. He is a huge example, a huge role model, huge inspiration. You got guys like DC, guys like Chandler, guys like McGregor.
What do you think is going to be your toughest challenge in making it to the end?
My biggest challenge is the other people in this house. This season is unlike any other, I’ve already seen these guys walking around, the competition is stiff, but that’s what I'm here for. I’ve always been one to roll the dice and I'm ready to go. It’s going to bring out the best in me and hopefully it brings out the best in everybody else, too, because I'm ready to beat the best. I'm just ready to compete, I'm made for this.
Why are you going to be the winner of The Ultimate Fighter season 31?
I'm going to win it because I'm tenacious. I'm absolutely ready to give anything I have to win this whole thing. I look at all these guys, with all due respect, they're all good people, they’re all good dudes, but I'm ready to run through every single one because I'm here to win, and that’s it. That’s all there is to it. I'm a competitor at heart and there is nothing I won’t do to get my hand raised. I'm made for this, I'm built for this, I’ve seen this from day one, so this is what I'm here for. I'm going to take this all the way to the top. Especially after last weekend. Now you got two TUF alumni who became Mexico's champions. I want to be the third.
Tags