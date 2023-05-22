Meet Bantamweight Mando Gutierrez | The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs Team Chandler

Mando Gutierrez prepares to fight Raul Rosas Jr. in a bantamweight fight during Dana White's Contender Series season six week nine at UFC APEX on September 20, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

What does it feel like to be a part of The Ultimate Fighter season 31?

I’ve been watching this show since I was a little kid, before I even had the slightest idea that I was going to be doing this for a living. Being here is a dream come true, but, on top of that, it’s an opportunity to change the trajectory of my career and take this all the way to the top. This is a place for me to make a name for myself and keep the ball rolling.

Considering you were on DWCS, do you think The Ultimate Fighter is a better platform for you to showcase yourself?

Absolutely. No doubt about it. I think The Ultimate Fighter is made for people like me. You know I come from a wrestling background, so, to me, I’d fight every weekend if I could and that’s basically what we’re doing here. I'm ready to go, I'm ready to compete, and I'm ready to take home this W.

Before The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs Team Chandler Preview Show

How would you describe your fighting style for someone who hasn’t seen you compete?

Pressure, that’s it. I'm in your face no matter how the fight is going. If it’s on the feet, if it’s on the ground, I'm in your face. You can believe that I put a pace on everybody and that’s it. I make you sink or swim.

What was your reaction when you heard Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor were going to be the coaches this season?

I look up to both of them a lot. I'm really excited for this season just to be able to learn from them and follow their footsteps and make my way to the top.