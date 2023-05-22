Meet Bantamweight Hunter Azure | The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs Team Chandler

Announcements
Hunter Azure is just one of many hopefuls looking to make a name for themselves on the most epic season of The Ultimate Fighter yet. With legendary coaches Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler on opposite sides of the Octagon, the stakes have never been higher. Let’s meet the Bantamweights and Lightweights that make up the season 31 cast.
UFC Record: 2-2
Birthplace: Poplar, Montana
Fighting Out Of: Fight Ready in Scottsdale, Arizona
Age: 30
Quick Stat: Signed with UFC in 2019 on Dana Whites Contender Series
What does it feel like to be a part of The Ultimate Fighter season 31?
It’s a great opportunity. A lot of tough fighters in here, a lot of people and great guys to be around. Just to learn in training while we’re with each other for four weeks, it’s gonna be a great opportunity.
What was your first reaction when you were told that you were going to be on The Ultimate Fighter?
When I got the call, I was excited. A lot of emotions and a lot of the things going through me, but this is two years in the making after everything in the UFC. I knew where I belonged and I made the right adjustments in making myself ready for this opportunity to come back up.
Before The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs Team Chandler Preview Show
What have you learned about yourself since your first stint and how has all of that experience shaped you for this moment?
Having four fights in the UFC already is going to give me a lot of experience. And it’s giving me a lot of things to reflect on the back end and make some minor adjustments. When you’re at this level, there’s nothing major you have to adjust, just little details here and there. Fixing stuff up with your coaches, strength and conditioning, and maybe diet things. Making right adjustments at the right times. Just get yourself dialed in for this.
What was your reaction when you heard Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor were going to be the coaches this season?
I was excited. It takes a lot more pressure off us because everybody wants to see Conor on TV. We don’t have to act out as much; we got Conor there, so we’re good. And him and Chandler will make a good show of it. I’m just excited because these are two great fighters, two great people, two great coaches and they have great coaches, so it’s just another opportunity for me to learn and pick up some new tools and tricks from whatever coach I end up with.
Get To Know Bantamweight Hunter Azure | The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs Team Chandler
What would you learn from Michael Chandler?
Great coach, great fighter, great person. Mike, I feel like he has more the same style as me, where I can adapt and pick up some little things. But, at the same time, he’s just gonna be a great coach to have and he’s a great person. Just a person to feed goals and life-oriented things off of each other.
What would you learn from Conor McGregor?
If Conor McGregor selects me, that would be great. A two-division champ, Conor McGregor is well known with publicity. I would look at his mentality, and the way he shows up to fights. He has a lot of little tricks. His coaches are amazing and there’s a lot of things I can learn from Conor to see how he prepares for fights.
What do you think is going to be your toughest challenge in making it to the end?
The toughest thing is going to be fighting. Fighting is always the toughest thing. A fight is always a fight, so being prepared and always being focused and mentally there is important. Be ready to do your task when it’s time because you’re gonna get a few days to know when you’re gonna fight, so being prepared and being ready to make these little adjustments quick.
Why are you going to be the winner of The Ultimate Fighter season 31?
There’s no other option. No other option I’m giving myself. I’m here to win. I’m better than these guys and I work harder than these guys. It’s just time for me to go and make a statement and show everybody who I am.
