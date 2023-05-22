Meet Bantamweight Hunter Azure | The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs Team Chandler

Hunter Azure has his hands wrapped prior to his fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on April 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

What does it feel like to be a part of The Ultimate Fighter season 31?

It’s a great opportunity. A lot of tough fighters in here, a lot of people and great guys to be around. Just to learn in training while we’re with each other for four weeks, it’s gonna be a great opportunity.

What was your first reaction when you were told that you were going to be on The Ultimate Fighter?

When I got the call, I was excited. A lot of emotions and a lot of the things going through me, but this is two years in the making after everything in the UFC. I knew where I belonged and I made the right adjustments in making myself ready for this opportunity to come back up.

Before The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs Team Chandler Preview Show

What have you learned about yourself since your first stint and how has all of that experience shaped you for this moment?

Having four fights in the UFC already is going to give me a lot of experience. And it’s giving me a lot of things to reflect on the back end and make some minor adjustments. When you’re at this level, there’s nothing major you have to adjust, just little details here and there. Fixing stuff up with your coaches, strength and conditioning, and maybe diet things. Making right adjustments at the right times. Just get yourself dialed in for this.

What was your reaction when you heard Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor were going to be the coaches this season?

I was excited. It takes a lot more pressure off us because everybody wants to see Conor on TV. We don’t have to act out as much; we got Conor there, so we’re good. And him and Chandler will make a good show of it. I’m just excited because these are two great fighters, two great people, two great coaches and they have great coaches, so it’s just another opportunity for me to learn and pick up some new tools and tricks from whatever coach I end up with.