Meet Bantamweight Cody Gibson | The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs Team Chandler

What does it feel like to be a part of The Ultimate Fighter season 31?

To me it’s kinda full circle, I was almost on The Ultimate Fighter, it was the season Chris Holdsworth won. I went to the tryouts, they kept me for another week to do all my medicals, anticipating being on the show, and they sent us home. Me and some of the other fighters realized at medicals there’s a few more of us than there is going to be on the show. So, some of us kinda anticipated being alternates. Sure enough, I got a text three weeks later that said, ‘You’re not going to make it on the show’ and I was bummed. That was before I even had my first UFC stint. For me, having my UFC stint, the eight years since then and all the fights I’ve had since then, it’s just full circle for me. Here I am.

What have you learned about yourself since your first stint and how has all of that experience shaped you for this moment?

The real confidence you can have. Everyone tries to be confident, especially in this environment. But to really have it in here and know what you have, that took a lot of development. I didn’t have that in the UFC eight years ago, I was in my mid 20s and didn’t come from a big gym at the time with a lot of fighters. I remember watching Quinton “Rampage” Jackson’s strength and conditioning videos and then trying to replicate it in an empty gym because that was strength and conditioning back then; there were no coaches. It’s been a wild ride I’ve been fighting for 15 going on 16 years, so this is kind of a fun way to hopefully ride off into the sunset with a few stacks of bills.

Before The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs Team Chandler Preview Show

What was your reaction when you heard Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor were going to be the coaches this season?

The exposure. Conor talks about whoever gets to fight him it’s a big opportunity because you’re going to make a lot more money in pay-per-view sales. By extension, you can include The Ultimate Fighter in that. Like it or not, love him or hate him, the guy puts asses in seats and eyeballs on him. The fact that it’s going to be on ESPN and the streaming service will bring a lot more eyes to the show and the fact that they’re bringing back veterans is the best way to challenge a prospect. I think it’s going to make for an interesting season, for sure.

What would you learn from Michael Chandler?

He has a similar background as I do. Coming up from wrestling, I'm sure his practices will be hard; if they’re anything like any wrestling practice. We have very different styles; he’s very explosive, that fast twitch muscle. I’ve always considered myself to be a marathon runner just trying to drown you with volume and pressure. I know I can go for a very long time with volume and pace. So, I'm sure there’s things I can learn from him and his team; it depends on what coaches he brings out here. But he trains at one of the best gyms in the country. I'm always picking things up from people, whether it be a world champion or a random person that has something they want to offer. I’ll take the advice, whether I want to utilize it or not or throw it away, I'm sure I’ll learn a lot, no matter who my coach is.

What would you learn from Conor McGregor?

I think most fighters have tried to replicate Conor’s style to some degree in the gym and in shadow boxing. They way this guy moves isn’t like a lot of guys move; he has that taekwondo, in and out darting motion style, and I'm sure there’s lots of things you can pick up from him. I even think his jiu-jitsu is underrated. Obviously, if you fight Khabib, he’s showing to be pretty crafty on the ground, too. I think his movement, his mentality, there’s a lot of things you can take from either coach.