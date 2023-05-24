Meet Bantamweight Carlos Vera | The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs Team Chandler

What does it feel like to be a part of The Ultimate Fighter season 31?

It’s the next step of my journey. I’m a martial artist, I’m a person that started mixed martial arts since I was four years old and gone from traditional competition to amateur competition to professional. This is just the next step in my journey, so I take it with full respect, and I am fully committed to doing the best I can and to learn as much as I can to come out on top.

What was your first reaction when you were told that you were going to be on The Ultimate Fighter?

I said, “This is what’s supposed to happen right now.” This is it. It was excitement, but it felt like the right thing at the right time, so I was very much ready. I wasn’t nervous, I was just like “Cool, let’s do this.”

What advice did your coach, Ryan Hall, give you for the upcoming season?

I think we’re different, but we are similar in a few ways. I am a little bit more of a loner at times. I do know how to be very personable; I worked in corporate finance, and I worked as a bartender, so I know how to change my faces, but, at times, I do like personal space, and this is not the place for a personal space. So, he did give me some tips on how to coexist with other people.

How would you describe your fighting style for someone who hasn’t seen you compete?

I have a wide range of traditional martial arts experience, so a mix of taekwondo and South American martial arts, and kickboxing and jiu-jitsu for the last six years. So, I’ll go anywhere, and I’m very crafty. That’s the way I see it; it’s a very crafty style and I’ll do whatever I can to win.

What was your reaction when you heard Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor were going to be the coaches this season?

I was very excited for it. Both guys have stuff to offer, so I most definitely want to absorb as much knowledge as I can. Absorb as much experience as I can, and just take advantage of the situation. They’re both very unique individuals on both sides of the spectrum, but they’ve been in the game, in the media side and the fight side, so I’m very excited to learn from each one of them.