Meet Bantamweight Brad Katona | The Ultimate Fighter: Team McGregor vs Team Chandler

What does it feel like to be a part of The Ultimate Fighter season 31?

Man, it’s a chance to make history. One of the coaches is the original champ-champ and there’s never been a champ-champ of The Ultimate Fighter, so I get to do it actually at two different weight classes, too. It’s a chance to make history, which is good.

What was your first reaction when you were told that you were going to be on The Ultimate Fighter?

Just relief. I was already told that I wasn’t going to be on this season, so I already dealt with that, and then I get told I am on the season and then the excitement that fuels that, it’s just a weight that’s lifted. I felt like it was three or four years of bad news and ‘no,’ seeing if I’d pull through. Now I’m here, so it’s a weight that’s lifted off and it felt like if you push enough times, eventually, they go ‘OK, you want a shot?’ I knew the road was going to be tough with the fighters here. They’re a bunch of killers, so it’s probably the most stacked season that there has been. My first season had some pretty good guys, but this season is going to be fire, and my road is always going to be tough. I know that, and I know that I’m ready for it.

What have you learned about yourself since your first stint and how has all of that experience shaped you for this moment?

had the youthful energy, and that flexibility to just go with the flow. And over the years since 2019 into a pandemic year, if you weren’t fighting for the UFC, you weren’t fighting. So I had to go watch guys that I’ve beaten go run three fights that year, and go to Fight Island and do all that. Then I sign with a promotion which only put me against killer after killer after killer. I’ve gone to Kazakhstan and Bahrain, their hometowns against some of the best and won a title and defended it. That definitely changes you. As well as the entire time watching what other people are getting and you’re not getting it, and some of these guys here, they’re in the same boat. Seeing these guys like, ‘why not me?’ I had to go on a three-fight win streak to get here; I had to capture a title and defend it, so I’m a different fighter, but still with the same spirit.

What was your reaction when you heard Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor were going to be the coaches this season?

You know when it was Conor and Chandler as coaches, I thought, man, this season is going to be big. There’s an energy about it, you know everyone’s talking about it, and to be part of that is exciting and I don’t know how many times I can say exciting, but it is that. I kept saying that the first time I was here. I wasn’t just trying to enjoy it and not take it seriously, but that’s what I mean by the weight is lifted. This is where I know I belong. If you talk to every MMA fan, they know I belong in here, so now it’s time to just prove it again.