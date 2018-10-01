Meerschaert On Verge Of Entering Higher Tier

A look at Meerschaert’s body of work over the course of his 12-plus years in the pro game will make it evident that he’s among that upper echelon, even if he’s had his setbacks along the way. And if you look deeper at those setbacks, they come from a good place, as Meerschaert’s desire to end fights has often left him open to an opponent’s best weapons. So how can you blame a fighter for that?

“Mindset has something to do with it, for sure,” he said. “It doesn't make sense to me that you win a fight by scoring points. I'm not saying it can't happen; obviously, I've done it before. And sometimes you look for the finish and you just can't get it. But when I go into a fight, I don't really feel like I've won unless I force the ref to stop me or I force the other guy to tap in some way, shape or form. So to me, the finality of a finish, that's what really brings people into fighting. People don't want to see decisions, even if they're kind of lopsided. They want to see a definite winner and take the judges out of it. So I try to do that, and I think you do it for so long it becomes habit. It's definitely not a bad thing. Sometimes it puts me in bad positions and, for better or worse, in that sense I guess I'm one of those guys who live by the sword or die by the sword. If we go in there, one of us is getting put away one way or the other, and I think that's one of the things that people like about watching my fights.”

Yeah, if Meerschaert isn’t on your “must see” list, you need to get him on there ASAP. And though talking about being a finisher is nice, delivering on such promises is better, and the 31-year-old from Milwaukee has done just that, with his last 12 victories all ending before the final horn. Then again, nine of his 11 pro defeats have also gone without a visit to the judges’ scorecards, making you wonder if his coaches at Roufusport have had a little conversation with him about pulling back a bit.

“They definitely love that I've got that finishing mentality, but we have worked on being comfortable in a winning position and holding that position long enough that you force your opponent to give you an even easier chance to finish them,” Meerschaert said. “That way I don't have to force the issue so much; I can make them make a mistake for me. It's the difference between somebody who's just chucking haymakers and somebody who will go for their setup and pick their shots.”