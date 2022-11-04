Molly McCann: A Champion Of The People

“I think the biggest thing for Molly is she always needs to believe in herself,” Rimmer said. “Like a lot the losses that she had were from just like a little bit of self-doubt that she had in her mind. She was kind of like, ‘I'm just a boxer. Do I deserve to be here? Have I got the experience to get to where I want to get to?’

“I think that's been the biggest change in Molly's career. Her mindset is (now) like, ‘I'm going to go for you and I'm going to give it to you.’ That was something that we had spoken a lot about.”

Rimmer admitted they were all “a bit naïve” when McCann first reached the promotion in terms of her skill set due to her performance against high-level women in the area. However, in the year following her debut, they committed themselves to the grind and helped shape McCann into a proper mixed martial artist.

If she is generally proud to represent Liverpool, McCann is acutely happy to represent her coaches and training partners at Next Generation MMA, whose notoriety has exploded alongside McCann and Pimblett in the last year.

“I feel like the team, as well as Paul and the gym, will have saved so many lives and given people happiness,” McCann said. “Life can be a bit s**t sometimes, and then you’re like, ‘Oh, I’ve got training tonight (sigh).’ I wake up like that every day. My anxiety is sometimes up (high), and I can’t breathe, and I can’t eat. Knowing that I’m coming to this space saves me. It’s nice to know that other people will have that.”

As rumors of UFC’s return to the UK swirled around the summer of 2021, McCann’s next chance materialized in the form of Ji Yeon Kim in Las Vegas. It represented the opportunity to get back to the winner’s circle and make things right.

Now was the time to dig her heels in and get her career back on track in earnest.

UFC Fight Night: Till vs Brunson was looked at as a British Invasion of sorts, with six UK representatives competing in the UFC APEX, including McCann and Pimblett in his debut.

With much of the attention during fight week on Pimblett’s long-awaited Octagon premiere, as well as Darren Till and Tom Aspinall in the main and co-main events, McCann readied herself for Kim, who stood three inches taller and held a 10-inch reach advantage on the Scouser. In the face of those physical disadvantages, McCann saw it as par for the course.

During her fight week interview with UFC, an unfazed McCann prophetically joked: “They’re taking the heat for me, so I can come under the radar, give a Fight of the Night, and then f*** off (laughs).”

Following a proper training camp with sparring partners and strength-and-conditioning, McCann made the abbreviated walk to the cage like she was shot out of cannon, with a decent-sized crowd stationed inside the APEX. Although she started sharply, a clash of heads sat McCann on the canvas. She quickly grabbed Kim’s leg to clear the cobwebs, but after giving everything the previous two months, she found herself likely down a round.

McCann spent the next two rounds pressuring Kim, weaving through long arms and pushing past an injured left hand sustained midway through the fight. By fight’s end, it was McCann pointing to the ground a la Max Holloway and swinging to the final horn.

“She just said, ‘I'm going to do me. I want to get in there. I want to put it on her. I want to keep her backed up to the cage, and I was going to let rip,’” Rimmer said. “She did it, and she believed in herself that she was going to do that.”

The most memorable moments of the night followed McCann’s victory. First, she uttered her now-infamous “I just want a bevvy, lad” to Michael Bisping in their Octagon interview. Next came shots of McCann dancing cageside while Pimblett scored a first-round knockout. An hour or so later, she learned she indeed earned Fight of the Night, her first UFC performance bonus. Later, she signed a new contract with the UFC.