Means Business

Losing three of his last four fights had Means itching to get back into the Octagon, even if it meant yet another holiday season compromised.

“It’s pretty regular to have a fight on or near Thanksgiving or some other holiday,” Means said. “It’s a normal ordeal. I can portion myself but I don’t get to dwell in the sweet treats.”

A fighter capable of not one but two Performance of the Night bonuses in less than a year, the recent skid has Means eager to put himself back into the win column. The real test is making sure eager doesn’t turn to desperate.

“It’s still business as usual,” Means said. “I haven't been well-rounded which is my bicker towards myself. I want to show all my tools.”

Means has no problem accepting the recent losses, but challenges anybody thinking his three international defeats were indicative of his capabilities to find a flaw in his homecoming bout in the UFC’s backyard. Las Vegas.

“I think people overlook how hard it is to fight out of the country,” Means said. “It’s a lot of time and effort that goes into that stuff. My whole career is based off of 8 to 10 days notice. Fighting out of country is basically like fighting on two days notice from when you land. Now I’m looking to win fights as violently as possible. You get paid more the better you do it so that’s what I’m looking to do.”

Not only is it what he’s looking to do, but it’s been what he’s looking to do since July when he was originally scheduled to fight.

For Means, there’s more to fight for than another win. It’s all about his family.

