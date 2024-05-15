MCFARLANE TOYS TEAMS UP WITH UFC TO CREATE POWERHOUSE LINE OF COLLECTIBLES

This strategic partnership marks an exciting new chapter as McFarlane Toys will deliver both physical and digital collectibles to fans worldwide, spanning the dynamic UFC roster. The collectibles will immortalize some of UFC’s most iconic athletes and moments as 6”, ultra-detailed, posed, physical and digital figures.

The agreement was brokered by UFC’s licensing agency, IMG.

Todd McFarlane, Founder and CEO McFarlane Toys, commented, “Since UFC burst onto the sports scene, this brand has been growing bigger and bigger every year. It now stands as one of the premiere brands in sports, as hundreds of millions of fans globally have embraced its thrilling, non-stop action. And now, for us to be able to do some cool things with authentic-looking figures, both physically and digitally, it’s going to be a real treat. I can’t wait!”

Tracey Bleczinski, Senior Vice President Global Consumer Products at UFC, said, “We’re excited to partner with McFarlane Toys, one of the most respected manufacturers of intricate collectible figures in the industry. UFC fans are among the most passionate in all of sports and we are confident in McFarlane’s ability to deliver authenticity to our fans with a collection of unique, accurately crafted figures, inspired by some of UFC’s most elite athletes.”

The highly anticipated product launch is slated for fall of this year, with availability online and at select retailers worldwide. All digital products will be redeemable at mcfarlanetoys.digital, offering fans a seamless integration of physical and virtual collections.

About McFarlane Toys

Founded over 30 years ago by Todd McFarlane, the Grammy-and Emmy-winning producer/director and the creator of Spawn, McFarlane Toys is a global toy company and an industry leader and innovator. As a design driven company known for unparalleled attention to detail, McFarlane has set the bar in the action figure category. Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, McFarlane has offices in Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Montreal.

About UFC

UFC is the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization (MMA), with more than 700 million fans and approximately 260 million social media followers. The organization produces more than 40 live events annually in some of the most prestigious arenas around the world while broadcasting to over 975 million TV households across more than 170 countries. UFC’s athlete roster features the world’s best MMA athletes representing more than 80 countries. The organization’s digital offerings include UFC FIGHT PASS, one of the world’s leading streaming services for combat sports. UFC is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information, visit UFC.com and follow UFC at Facebook.com/UFC and @UFC on X, Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok: @UFC.