McCann Radiates Determination Ahead Of London Bout

“I’d walk down the street, get people in the car go, ‘Next time, Meatball. You got it,’” she said. “My self-worth and self-esteem were at lower than low, and I dealt with a bit of anxiety and depression and post-traumatic stress from being put to sleep, waking up in that cage, and you got all these people still screaming your name, and you don’t know what’s going on. I was reliving that moment every day, and I don’t know, I’m better than that.’”

The change of emotions came as a jolt for McCann, who had secured the Cage Warriors title just three months prior to her UFC debut. She had even competed in the same arena, and she said that she went “from ecstasy to agony.”

After getting back into the gym, McCann revamped her team, bringing in a new nutritionist and a new strength and conditioning coach. Two days before weighin in, she said she sat just three pounds over the flyweight limit.

On top of an adjusted team for her fight camp, McCann also committed herself to 100 days of jiu jitsu after losing by submission. Those 100 days turned into 150, and the Liverpool-native now says she finds herself submitting black belts in training.