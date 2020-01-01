Mazo's Debut Loss Opened Her Eyes To Her Potential

She will have plenty of eyes on her this weekend at T-Mobile Arena, as she and Aldrich open up the event headlined by the return of Conor McGregor against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. That’s a big deal for Mazo, who wants to set the tone for the night early.

“One of my dreams and goals was fighting in Vegas,” she said. “The other one is fighting in New York, so it’s definitely a dream come true, even more so to be on the card that I’m on to have the opportunity to open the show. So it’s all coming together for me to do my work and get that victory.”

A win would be Mazo’s eighth in a pro career that began in her native Colombia in 2015. A little over nine months later, she was in California to start the next chapter of her life and career.

“It’s amazing how fast it’s been this whole time,” she said after celebrating her fourth year in the U.S. on New Year’s Day. “I’ve been doing a lot of stuff but, at the same time, it feels like I’ve only been here for months. I just love living here. I love California, and the only thing I have to complain about is the weather. (Laughs) It gets too cold for my tastes. I know it’s not cold compared to other places, but it is definitely too cold for me.”

If the “cold” weather is the only issue for Mazo here in the States, that’s a good thing, and while she obviously misses family and friends back home, she has no regrets.

“It felt right and so natural,” she said of the move. “I can’t deny that I missed my family at the beginning, but I never had the thought that I wanted to go back. It feels like it’s the place I have to be and the place to achieve my goals and I’ve been working towards this. I also feel that having goals makes life easier. If you have something to achieve, it doesn’t matter where you live or the circumstances you have; it just takes all those problems and makes you realize how blessed or how many opportunities you have out there and the people you have around you.”