Mayra Bueno Silva Hitting Her Stride

Mayra Bueno Silva of Brazil knees Montana De La Rosa in a flyweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on February 27, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

The building blocks for big things continue to fall into place.

After a solid start in the women’s flyweight division during her first five UFC appearances, the Brazilian now rides a two-fight bantamweight win streak into Saturday, getting the better of Wu Yanan and then Stephanie Egger in 2022. Those two fights answered the questions that surrounded her after missing large swaths of time due to injury, the questions that wondered if she could return at full strength and fury. The questions about whether she could maintain her power after moving up ten pounds. To date, the answer has been a resounding yes.

“Honestly, I'm really happy in this weight class. I’ve found myself here. I feel awesome, thankful to God for being here again and facing an opponent such as Lina.”

Changing divisions certainly didn’t equate to the assignments getting easier, and her opponent this weekend is certainly evidence of that. Despite not getting her hand raised lately, the veteran Lansberg is one of the true OGs of the bantamweight division and one of the pioneers of European women’s MMA. Silva understands her opponent will be hungry to prove she’s still a force to be reckoned with.