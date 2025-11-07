Mayra Bueno Silva | Confident In The Face Of Adversity

Bueno Silva has endured a torrid time over the last two years. After what should have been a statement submission victory over former champion Holly Holm in July 2023, Bueno Silva was flagged for an anti-doping violation, a result caused by her prescription ADHD medicine that didn’t at the time have a therapeutic use exemption. As a result, Bueno Silva accepted a four-and-a-half-month suspension, and the biggest win of her career was overturned to a no-contest.

Help Randy Brown Get Relief To Communities Impacted By Hurricane Melissa

After serving her suspension, Bueno Silva returned to challenge for the vacant women’s bantamweight title but lost via unanimous decision to Raquel Pennington at UFC 297. Then, six months later, she was stopped on cuts by Macy Chiasson at UFC 303. Sitting on a three-fight winless streak, Bueno Silva opted to drop to 125 pounds but ended up on the wrong end of another unanimous decision against Jasmine Jasudavicius.

Now, eight months on and sitting on a four-fight winless run, Bueno Silva sits 10th in the official UFC women’s bantamweight rankings and faces the job of resurrecting her old form and reigniting her career as a legitimate contender at 135 pounds.