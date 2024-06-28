Mayra Bueno Silva Comes Roaring Back

“Her experience was a huge factor for her. I couldn't listen to my corner, I couldn't perform as planned. We went back home with a great lesson: that we needed to be better prepared--mentally and physically--to prevent it from happening again.”

When she says she couldn’t listen to her corner, she means literally, citing a ruptured eardrum sustained during the bout.

“In the beginning of the second round, I was hit and I felt the lights turn out. It was weird, but it happens in fights, only fighters know. And I moved on. There are some setbacks in life so we can grow up.”

She reveals her introspective side as she says, and it jibes with what she recently posted on her social media: “Failure is not falling down; it's refusing to get up.” She had the skills to get to the title shot once, and she’s confident she’ll be there again. Her record backs up that confidence.