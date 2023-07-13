Mayra Bueno Silva: The Arrival Of Sheetara

A step-up in competition was warranted after an impressive three-fight run that toppled Wu Yanan, Stephanie Egger and, most recently, Lina Lansberg. Originally slated to meet Miesha Tate before Tate was injured, Bueno Silva will now find herself sharing the Octagon with another former bantamweight champion: Holly Holm.

She admits she was disappointed by missing the opportunity to test her skills against a fellow grappler and former champion in Tate but was thrilled for the possibility to jump up and take Holm’s coveted No. 3 ranking.

“It was a gift from God. I'm very happy. I’m very grateful to God for this opportunity to face another former champion and a fighter of her caliber.”

She understands being in striking distance of a title shot doesn’t happen every day and, to that end, she’s been putting in the work to prepare for Holm.