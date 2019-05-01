Maycee Barber Reflects On Her UFC Debut

Heading into the fight, Barber held a 5-0 record and had just secured a UFC contract the previous July on Dana White’s Contender series. Making her first appearance in the promotion in her home state, Barber’s strategy was straightforward.

“I was just trying to dominate the striking and keep my range,” Barber said. “I was throwing a few reckless kicks, which we have cleaned up since.”

A big part of Barber’s development was her choice to move to Milwaukee to train full-time with Duke Roufus at Roufusport, home of former champion Anthony “Showtime” Pettis and top 5 lightweight Paul Felder, among others. She has also tabbed Ben Askren with helping her with her grappling so, for Barber, watching the fighter who entered the Octagon 14 months ago is an understandably cringeworthy experience.

“I watch past fights when I need to really talk bad about myself,” Barber said.