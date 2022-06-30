Maycee Barber: This Is Only The Beginning

“It’s kind of a big thing to experience that on the biggest platform where you have so many eyes on you, and so many people watching you and so many opinions,” Barber said. “At the same time, that was also a huge blessing because it’s like nothing can faze you anymore. Having such an injury and have such a recovery and having so much time off, I’m truly growing and learning inside the biggest platform in all of fighting.”

Coming into her bout against flyweight veteran Jessica Eye at T-Mobile Arena, Barber is riding a two-fight win streak with victories over Miranda Maverick and, most recently, Montana De La Rosa.

This is only the start of what’s to come for “The Future”.

“I know I’ve said it before, but I’m just getting started. It kind of doesn’t sound like that because I’ve had eight fights in the UFC,” Barber said. “But, to me, I feel like I’m just starting to touch the highest level and getting to the highest level, I’m finally coming into that space where it’s just going to shoot up from here.”

Barber has been very open throughout her last few fights on how important being mentally present and prepared is for her going into a fight. Before her fight against Maverick, Barber made the switch to train at Team Alpha Male, which has made all the difference in her eyes, because the mental aspect of the game is just as important the physical aspect.

“For me, it was a lot of the things that I was letting affect me didn’t need to be affecting me, and also truly realizing what was important and how to make those things the most important things in my life,” Barber said.