Maycee Barber: 'I Can Finish These Girls'

Barber watched that fight closely, keeping the thought of her matchup with Grasso at the top of her mind. The takeaways were confidence and hunger. Confidence that if she can compete with the champ and the hunger she needed to make that run to the top.

“I wasn’t shocked. I wasn’t surprised. I think that [Grasso] is a phenomenal fighter,” Barber told UFC.com. “I thought that if there were two people in the division at the time that could dethrone Valentina Shevchenko, it would be Alexa Grasso and Taila Santos. I think that Valentina was exposed by both of them, and Alexa was able to capitalize on that exposure that she got.

San Antonio Fighters On The Rise

“I was very happy for her and obviously that’s great for me to know that I lost to the current champ, and I won the third round against her. That makes me hungry and want to get that fight back. At the same time, I’m happy for her. She’s worked a lot and she grinds and works really hard for what she gets. I have nothing bad to say about her other than I want that fight back.”