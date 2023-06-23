Maycee Barber: ‘I’m Going To Break Her’

“It’s obviously not what I want but, at the same time, I’m always going out to finish,” Barber said. “It’s all about performing, too. I prepare for three rounds, but I can try and get it done in one. The girls are getting tougher, though. The competition is getting better and better every single day and we’re just putting on performances and shows. At the end of the day, it’s not just for us, it’s for the fans. To be a fighter that people want to continue to watch, even through decisions, it’s an honor, but I’m still coming for the finish.”

Barber’s latest win came only three months ago, when she defeated Andrea Lee via split decision at UFC Fight Night: Vera vs Sandhagen. Leaving that fight healthy and hungry to get back into competition, Barber essentially started another training camp in hopes of competing in April.

“I was trying to fight in April,” Barber said. “It was a little too soon because my coaches couldn’t make it and we couldn’t make it work with the dates, but I came out [of that fight] healthy and I just wanted a quick turnaround. I’ve been on that win streak, and I want to keep it going and I want to be that fighter that stays consistent. Unfortunately, when I’ve had injuries in the past, they’ve held me back. If I’m healthy, I want to fight. For me, there’s nothing better than going out and doing what I love and getting paid for it and getting to show off [my] talent and skill set.”

Since April wasn’t going to work, the next best option would do. The chips fell on a co-main event clash with Amanda Ribas at UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Topuria. Ribas sits at No. 9 in the flyweight rankings, two spots higher than Barber, making this a pivotal matchup at 125 pounds.