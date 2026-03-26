Maycee Barber Feels Back At Home

“It was rough. That’s all right — I looked like an idiot — but that’s all right,” Barber told UFC.com, laughing.

While that assessment of her unanimous decision loss is a little harsh, you can’t argue that it motivated “The Future” to change her surroundings in both her training and personal life to get back on track.

UFC Seattle Full Card Breakdown

Since that fight in February 2021, Barber hasn’t lost, ripping off seven wins in a row. Grasso did more than well for herself as well, beating Valentina Shevchenko and capturing the flyweight title three fights later.

The journey to the rematch wasn’t that clean for Barber, though. She seemed a surefire bet for the flyweight title picture after she defeated Katlyn Cerminara in March 2024, but that’s when the health struggles started.