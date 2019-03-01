Maycee Barber Can't Be Rattled

Oh, they’re listening. Yep the remarkable aspects of this story is that a) they believe it and b) it doesn’t come off as cocky when Barber talks about her future plans.

That may come down to her obvious talent, but it also has to do with her personality. Though confident in her ability, when talking about other fighters, the level of admiration is clear. So there’s a respect for those ahead of her, as well as a confidence that she’s going to be alongside them soon. A dangerous combination, especially at 20, and Barber is embracing it all.

“What kind of person is 20 years old – I don’t know many of them – gets to be on ESPN, gets to fight for the UFC, and I did a preview for an Amazon Prime movie? It’s pretty amazing. And nothing’s really gonna change that as long as I continue to do what I’ve been doing.”

She expects the ride to the top to continue in Nashville, but on the way to “Music City” was a rough spell that forced her ten pounds north in order to protect her health.

“It’s so hard for me to explain the damage that was done,” said Barber. “I can say it over and over and no one’s gonna really understand except for the professionals, like the people at the (UFC) PI (Performance Institute). “It messed up my hormones, it messed up my ability to burn calories, it messed up everything that I had going for me in terms of being able to cut weight.”

Barber hit her mark Friday with no issues, weighing in at 126 pounds for Saturday’s bout with Aldrich, and while it’s an ongoing process to get her to where she wants to be, she doesn’t rule out a return to 115 pounds.

“I’m not in a rush to get back to 115,” she said. “But I just know that if my body was functioning properly, I’d be able to fight at 125 and 115. I know I can. I’ve done it before; it’s just that the process has to be done right.”

