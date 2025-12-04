Maycee Barber: 'It's Been Too Long'

When Barber steps into the Octagon on Saturday night against Karine Silva as part of the UFC 323 preliminary card, it will mark the first time since she defeated Katlyn Cerminara at UFC 299 that the flyweight contender has gotten the opportunity to compete. Following the victory – her sixth straight triumph — Barber was hospitalized for several days with a bad infection. When that cleared, she went through a partial camp for a main event assignment opposite Rose Namajunas but was forced to withdraw when it was clear the issues that were plaguing her after the bout with Cerminara were still lingering.

Usually, reaching Fight Week brings about a sense of relief for an athlete that has been sidelined for a considerable amount of time, but that isn’t the case for Barber this week, as she went through every step of the process other than walking out and competing back in May.

“I don’t know if it feels like relief,” she said of being back and going through the paces, just a couple of days away from facing Silva. “It feels like I’m here just to — I’m expecting to just go out there and… and…”

The catch in her throat resurfaces.

“I don’t know how to put it into words, but I’m just expecting to go out there and just do what I love,” she added, momentarily holding things together. “It’s been too long.”