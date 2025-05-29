Maycee Barber | All Systems Go

“There hasn’t been any clarity,” Barber said. “There hasn’t been any kind of straight answer. It’s been a lot of little pieces that are little answers, but nothing that’s been this is what happened, this is why you had this. We still have no clue and good luck finding someone who does.”

It took until around November – nine months after being hospitalized – for Barber to be cleared to return to normal training and feel 100 percent in the gym. As soon as she knew her body could make it through a training camp, Barber asked to get back into the Octagon as soon as she could.

Order UFC 316: Dvalishvili vs O'Malley 2

At this point, any fight would do, having not competed in over a year. Not only was she offered a fight, but Barber was granted another opportunity to headline her first card, this time in Las Vegas against Erin Blanchfield.

“There were days where I’m like, thank God that I’m alive and I get to do this stuff,” Barber said. “It makes you really appreciate the things you do get to do, whether that’s training or just being able to live daily life.