May 13th & May 16th Fight Cards Announced

Dana White Reveals All The Action Set For Florida In May
May. 1, 2020
The UFC’s Florida tour continues on May 13 and May 16 with two more stacked cards at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.
In the main event of the Wednesday, May 13 event, it’s a clash of light heavyweight contenders, as Anthony Smith faces off with Glover Teixeira. In the co-main event, Ovince Saint Preux makes his heavyweight debut against Ben Rothwell.
UFC president Dana White speaks with ESPN MMA's Brett Okamoto about the upcoming cards following UFC 249. White reveals the full lineup for both Fight Nights taking place at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.
Also made official for May 13 are:
Alex Hernandez vs Drew Dober
Ricky Simon vs Ray Borg
Karl Roberson v Marvin Vettori
Andrei Arlovski vs Philipe Lins
Michael Johnson vs Thiago Moises
Sijara Eubanks vs Sarah Moras
Hunter Azure vs Brian Kelleher
Three days later, on Saturday, May 16, the Octagon will play host to the heavyweight showdown between Walt Harris and Alistair Overeem, as well as the strawweight matchup between Claudia Gadelha and Angela Hill.
Also set for that night will be the following bouts: