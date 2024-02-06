Maxime Soucy Survived The Trials

“I lost two of my brothers and one of my sisters, so getting through that at a very young age, that makes the whole difference for me,” explained the 29-year-old from Rimouski, Quebec, who carries a 5-1 record into Thursday’s clash at the Vancouver Harbour Events Centre. “One of my brothers, I never met him. The second one died when I was six years old, in a car crash, and my sister passed away when I was 22.

“That for me was…” he continued, pausing as he searched for the words. “I was always training and doing stuff, but when my sister passed away — she was 30 years old, she had brain cancer, and she just passed away real fast — there was a click in my mind like, ‘I may die tomorrow; I don’t know how long I’m going to stay here, so f*** it!’

“I dropped everything and went into a very dark and deep process into martial arts like, ‘No matter what, I’m going to do it.’”