Max Rohskopf Is Ready For Anyone At Anytime | UFC Fight Pass

Multiple friends and teammates are familiar with Rohkskopf’s Cage Warriors 133 opponent, Erick Sanchez. The Alpha Male product has done something so far in his 16-fight career that has tipped his hand and it is playing right into Rohskopf’s favor…at least it would if Rohskopf cared to seek out the advice.

“Some of the guys in the gym have either competed against him in grappling or have seen him around or been at Alpha Male and trained with him and they’re always trying to tell me stuff about him,” Rohskopf said. “I’m just not someone that really cares. I didn’t even know who the name was. Even after I signed the contract I didn’t know who it was until one of the guys at the gym told me.”

Order UFC 272: Covington vs Masvidal

For years, the overhand right and the guillotine of Alpha Male fighters have given opponents an extra weapon to train for, as if a high-level fighter wasn’t enough to worry about.

Not one to be confused with a typical fighter, Rohskopf has never been one to put too much stock into game plans or fight blueprints. At 7-1, it’s hard to say he needs to change now.

“I’m always going to do what I do best regardless,” Rohskopf said. “I’m going to read what’s happening in there in the moment. I’m not going to plan on something they’re going to do for eight weeks straight and then all of a sudden go in there and that’s not what he’s doing at all. That’s not how my coaches prepare me. My coaches prepare me to be the best I can be with my skillset and what I’m good at.”