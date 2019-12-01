Holloway Wants To Leave A Lasting Legacy

“Legacy is built over time,” Holloway told UFC.com. “Legacy is not overnight. You see these guys who think they have a legacy overnight, and then they fall off real fast, and I ain’t about that life so, at the end of the day, I’m going to make sure I’m here for the long haul.”

When Holloway defends his featherweight belt against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 245, it’ll be his fourth fight in a little more than a year, a stark contrast from an injury-riddled 2018 campaign that included three cancelled bouts. The fact that Holloway bounced back with the record-breaking performance he put on against Ortega laid plenty of doubts to rest, and it was during that fight camp in which Holloway and his team feel like they hit a stride.

“We got a handle on things,” he said. “Like I’ve been saying, I got one of the greatest teams in the world. I got one of the greatest martial arts teams in the world, one of the greatest medical teams in the world, and we do everything. My team, we sit down. We talk. We see what issues we got to get ahead of, and we get ahead of them.”