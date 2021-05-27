 Skip to main content

Max Holloway vs Yair Rodriguez set for UFC Fight Night on July 17

May. 27, 2021

Fresh from perhaps the most impressive victory of his storied career, former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway will look to cement his place as the number one contender in the 145-pound weight class when he meets dynamic striker Yair Rodriguez in the five-round main event of UFC Fight Night on July 17.

One of the greatest featherweights of all-time, Hawaii's Holloway is hungry to wear the crown once more, and he made a strong step in that direction in January with a Fight of the Night win over Calvin Kattar.

This summer, "Blessed" will attempt to halt the rise of Mexico's Rodriguez, the number three-ranked contender who is unbeaten in his last three bouts, with bonus-winning victories over Chan Sung Jung and Jeremy Stephens.

