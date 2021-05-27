Max Holloway vs Yair Rodriguez set for UFC Fight Night on July 17

One of the greatest featherweights of all-time, Hawaii's Holloway is hungry to wear the crown once more, and he made a strong step in that direction in January with a Fight of the Night win over Calvin Kattar.

This summer, "Blessed" will attempt to halt the rise of Mexico's Rodriguez, the number three-ranked contender who is unbeaten in his last three bouts, with bonus-winning victories over Chan Sung Jung and Jeremy Stephens.