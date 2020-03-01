Max Holloway Visits Cure 4 The Kids Foundation

“My visit to Cure 4 The Kids today was amazing,” said Holloway. “Everyone keeps coming up and thanking me for taking the time to come and inspire these kids, but they are actually inspiring me. These kids are amazing, and I wish I could give them 25% of the inspiration they are giving me. Personally, I know what cancer can do to families and I could never imagine my son being sick. People and fans always label UFC fighters as warriors and if that’s the case, these kids are my superheroes.”

For more information about Cure 4 The Kids Foundation, visit www.cure4thekids.org.

Sign up for the UFC Newsletter here.