UFC's Max Holloway visited Cure 4 The Kids Foundation, Nevada's only childhood cancer treatment center on March 9, 2020.
By Brian Smith
• Mar. 11, 2020
On Monday, March 9, UFC made its first-ever visit to Cure 4 The Kids Foundation, Nevada’s only childhood cancer treatment center and facility for pediatric catastrophic diseases.
During the visit, former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway took a tour of the clinic and visited more than 40 pediatric patients across throughout the facility. Max provided positive words of encouragement, took photos, signed autographs and distributed UFC bleacher creatures to patients in their rooms and the chemo infusion treatment center.
Max Holloway visits Cure 4 The Kids Foundation on March 9, 2020.
“Having Max visit our clinic today was a highlight for our children and staff,” said Karen Iglesias, Vice President of Philanthropy, Cure 4 The Kids Foundation. “Many of our pediatric patients are in the clinic for treatment on a daily or weekly basis, often for hours at a time. Max’s visit today brought instant smiles to their faces and provided them with an out-of-the-ordinary experience. We can’t wait to have Max and many other UFC athletes back.”
Founded in 2007, Cure 4 The Kids Foundation exists to advance cures and prevention of childhood cancer through clinical excellence, research and innovation
“My visit to Cure 4 The Kids today was amazing,” said Holloway. “Everyone keeps coming up and thanking me for taking the time to come and inspire these kids, but they are actually inspiring me. These kids are amazing, and I wish I could give them 25% of the inspiration they are giving me. Personally, I know what cancer can do to families and I could never imagine my son being sick. People and fans always label UFC fighters as warriors and if that’s the case, these kids are my superheroes.”