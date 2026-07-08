Max Holloway | Rolling With The Tides

It seemed like the opportunity for the two to renew acquaintances had passed with Holloway continuing to battle at featherweight before moving up to the 155-pound ranks and McGregor’s future in the Octagon uncertain, but the fates intervened, and the opportunity was presented to the affable veteran, and here we are.

“It’s been like any other one to be honest,” Holloway said. “A lot of people tell me I lied, but I got the best management in the game, and they keep everything under control. We keep it easy — as easy as we can with what we can control, and at the end of the day, it’s been fine; it’s really been fine.

FIGHT WEEK INTERVIEWS: Max Holloway | Lone'er Kavanagh | Paddy Pimblett | Cory Sandhagen | Brandon Royval | Robert Whittaker | Tracy Cortez

“There’s a lot more eyes, for sure on this fight — you saw what the ticket sales did — but fight week is going pretty smooth for us right now; I’m loving it.

“I’m just super-interested to see how the week plays out, to be honest,” he added. “We got that big press conference coming up, CBS is putting us live — it’s everything that comes with it; that’s what I’m looking forward to. I wanna see him Saturday night across the Octagon from me and get it done.”

Saturday’s pairing takes place at welterweight, which was a surprise to Holloway when he was first told, but never an issue, as he joked with his fellow Polynesian about their culture’s love of eating.